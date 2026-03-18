Motorists warned as flooding disrupts Centurion roads

Adverse weather is expected to persist over the coming days, leading emergency services to caution motorists to remain on high alert.

Heavy rains have continued to batter parts of Gauteng, causing widespread disruptions and localised flooding on several key roads.

On March 18, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. These conditions are likely to result in flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

https://x.com/SAWeatherServic/status/2034183754793587154?s=20

Warning: Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms

Area: Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Validity: 18 March 2026#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/pT6GRdU3Dx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 18, 2026

Centurion is already experiencing the impact of the severe weather, as flooding has resulted in the closure of some roads in the area.

The TMPD has advised motorists to avoid flooded routes, particularly Rabie and End streets, which have been significantly affected.

Officers have been deployed to monitor the situation and assist motorists where necessary.

Other roads that have been impacted are Witstinkhout and Blackwood roads in Hennopspark, West Avenue in Die Hoewes, and Nellmapius Drive in Irene.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, use alternative routes, and refrain from attempting to cross waterlogged roads.

The bad weather is expected to persist over the coming days.

According to SAWS, Pretoria’s forecast for Wednesday includes a high of 28°C and a low of 16°C, with showers, thundershowers, and a 60% chance of rain.

https://x.com/SAWeatherServic/status/2033919899190296757?s=20

Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday, 19 – 20 March 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm, but cool in the east with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of the country from the afternoon. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/tum3HUThuB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 17, 2026

Conditions are expected to improve slightly on Thursday, with temperatures reaching a high of 29°C and a low of 18°C, accompanied by a 30% chance of rain under cloudy skies.

On Friday, similar conditions are expected, with a high of 29°C, a low of 19°C, and another 30% chance of rain.

Authorities have assured residents that they are closely monitoring the situation as the risk of further flooding remains high.

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