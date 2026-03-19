Community effort clears neglected area under north bridge

Residents and volunteers rolled up their sleeves as a clean-up operation took place under the bridge in Rachel de Beer Street, an area that has long been a concern for the community in Pretoria North.

Members of the AfriForum Noord van die Berg neighbourhood team spent time clearing litter, cutting back overgrown vegetation and removing debris from the area.

The site, which had become heavily overgrown and cluttered with waste, had raised concerns among residents who said it provided a potential hiding place for criminal activity and contributed to the general neglect of the neighbourhood.

According to the neighbourhood team, the clean-up forms part of ongoing efforts to improve safety and restore pride in the community.

Volunteers focused on the section beneath the bridge along Rachel de Beer Street, which had become particularly problematic due to illegal dumping and a lack of regular maintenance.

The group said the work is not only about cleaning the environment but also about encouraging residents to take ownership of their surroundings and work together to improve the area.

“We are tackling a massive task here. This area has become a mess over time and creates space where people can hide, which is a concern for residents. By cleaning it up, we are trying to make the space visible and safer again.”

Volunteers worked by removing bags of waste and clearing vegetation that had grown thick around the underpass.

The work immediately began to change the appearance of the area, with the once-cluttered space starting to look cleaner and more open.

Residents living nearby welcomed the effort, saying the area had long needed attention.

Gerald Mampuru of East Street said the clean-up was a positive step toward improving safety and restoring pride in the neighbourhood.

“This place had become very untidy and when areas look like that, it attracts more dumping and sometimes suspicious activity.

“Seeing people come together to clean it shows that the community still cares about where we live,” he said.

George Malan of Koos de la Rey Street said the initiative demonstrates how community involvement can make a difference.

“Sometimes people wait for the municipality to do everything, but communities can also step in and start making changes themselves.

“If more residents get involved in projects like this, we can keep our neighbourhood clean and safe,” said Malan.

The neighbourhood team also encouraged more residents to participate in future initiatives aimed at maintaining and improving public spaces.

They stressed that community support plays a crucial role in sustaining such efforts and preventing the area from falling back into neglect.

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