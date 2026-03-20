Young Eersterust dancer earns US ballet invite

Two young dancers from Eersterust, Jazmyn Jaftha and Caoimhe Adams, may soon have the opportunity to take their talent to an international stage as Brown Ballerinas Global USA prepares to host its annual Summer Intensive in Washington, D.C.

The programme, scheduled to run from June 22 to July 3 at the Dance Institute of Washington, is expected to bring together aspiring ballet dancers from around the world for an intensive period of training, mentorship and cultural exchange.

The Summer Intensive will offer participants the chance to work with experienced instructors, develop their technical skills and perform in an environment designed to inspire confidence and creativity.

Founder and chief executive Paula Brown says the programme forms part of the organisation’s broader mission to expand opportunities for young dancers and promote representation in the ballet world while encouraging participants to grow artistically and personally on a global stage.

For the two teenagers from Pretoria, the invitation represents a rare opportunity to pursue their dreams while representing their country abroad.

Jaftha says receiving the invitation was a moment she will never forget.

“Receiving the invitation to the Global Summer Intensive was truly a dream come true. I was over the moon, and it felt like all my hard work and dedication to ballet had finally paid off. I could not believe that I would be representing South Africa and Pretoria on an international stage. It is an incredible feeling.”

For Jaftha, the journey to this moment has involved years of dedication and perseverance.

She began dancing in Grade 3 when she joined the PDA Dance Academy under instructor Crisendo Krope.

“Unfortunately, I joined late, and just as things were getting underway, Covid-19 hit, forcing us to dance at home with video guidance from my teacher,” says Jaftha.

Despite the challenges of lockdown training and remote instruction, she continued to develop her skills.

Her first concert came the following year, an experience she describes as both daunting and exciting.

“Despite the challenges, I persevered and had my first concert in Grade 4. Even though it was nerve-wracking, I pushed through,” laughs Jaftha.

Since then, she has continued to refine her craft through assessments and examinations while training in different ballet styles and learning from a range of teachers at the Pro Arte School in Alphen Park in Pretoria east.

“I went on to do my first dance assessment in 2022, which was a new experience, and my first exam in 2023, which was intense. Since then, I have been receiving merits and working towards a distinction.”

Her training has taken her through different academies and teaching styles, including the Royal Academy of Dance method at her high school.

Currently, she trains with teachers who she says are helping her strengthen her technique and versatility as a dancer.

Being invited to Washington, she believes, will play an important role in her development.

“Being selected to train at the Dance Institute of Washington is an incredible opportunity. I know it will help me grow as a ballerina, not just technically but also personally. I am excited to learn from world-class instructors and be surrounded by talented dancers from around the globe. It is going to open doors for future opportunities and help me take my dancing to the next level.”

The international environment is also something she is looking forward to experiencing.

“I am most excited to experience the cultural exchange and perform on an international stage. It is going to be an amazing opportunity to share my culture and learn about others. Nervous? Maybe a bit, but I am ready for the challenge.”

Adams says the news left her overwhelmed with emotion.

“When I received the invitation, I was overwhelmed. It felt like all these years of hard work and early morning sacrifices paid off. I was emotional. This is such a big opportunity. Not everyone gets the chance to train internationally.”

Adams says ballet has been part of her life since early childhood.

“My ballet journey started when I was very young, at the age of six, in Grade One. At first, it was something I just loved doing, but over time it became my passion.”

Like many dancers, she has had to overcome setbacks along the way.

“I faced challenges like injuries and doubting myself. There were even moments I felt discouraged, but my love for ballet kept me going.”

For Adams, the opportunity to work with international instructors and dancers represents an important step in her ambitions.

“Being selected at a dance institution internationally means everything to my future. It opens doors to international exposure and networking opportunities. It feels as if my talent is recognised beyond South Africa and it motivates me to become a professional ballerina.”

She is particularly excited about the chance to learn from dancers from other parts of the world.

“I am most excited about meeting dancers from different countries, learning from international instructors and experiencing other cultures.”

While the experience is exciting, she admits the prospect of performing abroad also brings a few nerves.

“I am a little nervous about performing before a new audience and being far from home, but I see it as a chance to grow.”

The dancers and their families are now working to raise funds to cover the costs associated with the trip, which include training fees, travel and accommodation.

Community support and sponsorships could play a key role in helping them take part in the programme. More information on donations can be obtained from ruwaydaadams40@gmail.com or admin@proarte.co.za.

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