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Pretoria man seriously injured after tree falls on him

A Pretoria man sustained serious injuries after a tree fell on him in the Boschkop area on Friday afternoon.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria man seriously injured after tree falls on him
A Pretoria man was seriously injured after a tree fell on him. Photo: VEMRU

A Pretoria man was seriously injured after a tree fell on him in the Boschkop area on Friday afternoon, leaving him with head and back injuries and sparking a multi-agency emergency response.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said it received a call from the Lakes Security Forum NPC reporting that a tree had fallen on a person in the Boschkop area.

“On arrival, we found a man with serious injuries to their head and back. The patient was stabilised on scene before a bystander flagged down a passing Netcare911 ambulance en route back to Johannesburg, which immediately agreed to assist.”

VEMRU said once stable, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“Thank you to Netcare911, Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, Lakes Security Forum, Echo-1 security and Proshield security for assisting with the scene.”

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) is a registered NPC and PBO that responds to medical and trauma emergencies for FREE. VEMRU is solely reliant on sponsors and donations for operational costs.

Also read: Mayor visits the bereaved family of murdered Ditebogo (5)

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7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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