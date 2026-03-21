Pretoria man seriously injured after tree falls on him

A Pretoria man was seriously injured after a tree fell on him in the Boschkop area on Friday afternoon, leaving him with head and back injuries and sparking a multi-agency emergency response.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said it received a call from the Lakes Security Forum NPC reporting that a tree had fallen on a person in the Boschkop area.

“On arrival, we found a man with serious injuries to their head and back. The patient was stabilised on scene before a bystander flagged down a passing Netcare911 ambulance en route back to Johannesburg, which immediately agreed to assist.”

VEMRU said once stable, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“Thank you to Netcare911, Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, Lakes Security Forum, Echo-1 security and Proshield security for assisting with the scene.”

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) is a registered NPC and PBO that responds to medical and trauma emergencies for FREE. VEMRU is solely reliant on sponsors and donations for operational costs.

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