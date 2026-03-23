Committee demands urgent cemetery upkeep and improved crematorium management

The Chairperson of the Section 79 Agriculture and Environmental Management Committee, Hluphi Gafane, has called on the Tshwane metro to implement consistent and proactive maintenance across all municipal cemeteries.

Gafane raised serious concerns following a pre-inspection conducted with her oversight team, which revealed deteriorating conditions at several cemetery sites.

She stressed that municipal facilities, particularly cemeteries, must be maintained at all times to uphold their dignity and purpose.

During the inspection, the committee identified multiple issues related to poor maintenance, inadequate security and the overall decline in cemetery conditions.

“These sites are intended to serve as dignified spaces where families can honour and remember their loved ones; however, the conditions observed reflect a level of neglect that is deeply concerning,” she said.

Gafane criticised the city’s reactive approach to maintenance, where action is often only taken after complaints are lodged by residents.

“The maintenance of our cemeteries cannot be reactionary. These facilities must be properly maintained at all times to preserve the dignity of those who are laid to rest and to show respect to the families who visit them,” she said.

She further highlighted the lack of adequate security, noting that it has contributed to incidents of vandalism and theft of infrastructure and tombstones.

According to Gafane, such criminal activities not only damage public assets but also violate the sanctity of burial sites.

Gafane also urged residents to play their part in safeguarding municipal infrastructure and maintaining respect for cemetery spaces.

“Community vigilance plays an important role in protecting municipal assets and ensuring that public facilities are preserved for future generations. Residents are further urged to treat cemetery spaces with the respect they deserve,” she said.

She warned against littering and inappropriate behaviour, emphasising that preserving cemeteries is a shared responsibility between the city and its residents.

The committee will now request a detailed report on recent maintenance work and immediate plans to address basic upkeep.

Gafane reaffirmed that the committee will continue exercising strict oversight to ensure that necessary interventions are implemented and that cemeteries are restored to acceptable standards.

She further raised concerns about the operational management of municipal crematoriums following a distressing incident involving a bereaved family. The family reportedly arrived for a confirmed cremation booking but found the facility inaccessible.

She described the incident as unacceptable, particularly given the sensitive nature of services provided at crematoriums.

“Municipal facilities of this nature carry the solemn responsibility of supporting residents during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. Any breakdown in co-ordination, communication or access management that results in further distress to grieving families cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Gafane pointed to shortcomings in operational hours, stating that facilities must be accessible and fully operational in line with confirmed bookings.

She also raised concerns about the role of security personnel, noting that they must be properly briefed and informed of all scheduled services to avoid denying access to families.

She has called for a comprehensive review of the crematorium booking system to ensure all reservations are accurately recorded, clearly communicated and integrated into daily operations.

“Our facilities must be available and ready to operate whenever families have complied with the necessary booking procedures. Municipal systems should never become a source of frustration or distress for grieving families. We owe our residents compassion, reliability and efficiency, particularly during times of loss,” she said.

Meanwhile, MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Obakeng Ramabodu recently convened a roundtable at Tshwane House to address broader challenges facing cemetery management.

Ramabodu noted that the city requires about 6 000 burial spaces annually, with existing cemetery capacity expected to last only 20–30 years.

He added that environmental constraints, such as high groundwater levels, limit the availability of suitable land for new cemeteries, further complicating expansion efforts.

Stakeholders at the meeting acknowledged that cemetery management is becoming increasingly complex, with rapid urbanisation, financial sustainability concerns and repatriation challenges placing additional pressure on the system.

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