CPF warns after Silver Lakes man allegedly drugged and robbed

The Garsfontein CPF has warned residents about the risks of inviting unfamiliar individuals into their homes after a 23-year-old man was allegedly drugged and robbed in Silver Lakes, east of Pretoria.

The victim, who spoke to Rekord on the condition of remaining anonymous, reportedly met the suspects through social media and allowed them into his estate on March 7.

He recalls ‘passing out’ at some stage during the interaction and claimed the women drugged him and stole several valuables, including an iPhone 17, two MacBooks, a PlayStation 5, and cash. The suspects then fled the scene in an e-hailing vehicle.

“When the two girls came to the estate, they were let in by me as I have residence access,” the alleged victim said.

He said the suspects were only known to him on the day of the crime through social media.

“I have opened a case at the Silverton Police Station. The CCTV footage confirms their arrival and exit times, the vehicle used, and the registration number.”

The young man said the estate security and police are working together.

He also described how he narrowly avoided a worse outcome.

“They used whatever muthi they used on me, and I passed out. Fortunately, my mom, who was not supposed to be home for the weekend, popped by and found me.

“With the help of social media, I have managed to get the identities of the suspects, including their schools and fields of education.”

The victim said he believes the women may have targeted other unsuspecting men, saying, “It seems like these girls have been drugging a lot of unsuspecting men and robbing them of their possessions, then getting away with it.”

He said the girls have social media dating profiles, and he believes they use them to lure unsuspecting men and rob them as part of an alleged syndicate.

Aris Ruyter, chairperson of the Garsfontein CPF, said the incident highlights the risks of letting strangers into your home.

“Incidents like this underline the importance of caution when inviting unfamiliar people into your home,” Ruyter said.

He urged residents to follow several precautions, including avoiding inviting people you have just met, especially from social media or nightlife settings, into your home.

You should not leave drinks unattended or accept drinks from strangers in restaurants, bars, clubs, or at home.

Be cautious of individuals who show unusual interest in your home, valuables, or access points. Ensure doors, gates, and alarm systems are properly secured at all times.

Inform a friend or family member if meeting someone new, and share your location where possible, and if you feel uneasy at any point, trust your instincts and remove yourself from the situation immediately.

“Criminals are increasingly using social interaction as a method to gain access to homes,” Ruyter added.

“Awareness and caution remain your first line of defence.”

Attempts to obtain comment from the police were made, but they had not responded by publication time.

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