CrimeNews

Here are the spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria

Spiking incidents continue to terrorise motorists in and around Pretoria, with several major highways and routes repeatedly flagged as danger zones.

9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here are the spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria
Here are the spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria Photos: X

Reports of suspected road spiking incidents are once again mounting in and around Pretoria, with fresh warnings over the past two weeks involving the N4 eastbound near Donkerhoek and the R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer interchange.

With several motorists reportedly suffering tyre damage, attention has again turned to the major routes around Pretoria that criminals appear to be targeting.

In the latest alert, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee warned of suspected spiking incidents on the R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer in Pretoria, saying multiple vehicles had sustained tyre damage and urging motorists not to stop in the area.

This came just days after MISA also warned of another spiking incident on the N4 eastbound between Silverlakes and Donkerhoek, where rocks placed in the road caused several vehicles to suffer flat tyres.

Here’s a clean list without sources:

  • R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer interchange
  • N4 eastbound between Silverlakes and Donkerhoek
  • N4 east towards Bronkhorstspruit
  • N4 between Solomon Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramps
  • N4 between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramps
  • N4 west from Akasia to Brits
  • N4 towards Rustenburg between the R80 Mabopane Freeway and Brits Plaza tollgate
  • N1 from Midrand to Carousel Plaza
  • N1 near Carousel Plaza and the Maubane area
  • N1 between Sefako Makgatho Drive and the Wallmansthal on-ramp
  • R80 Mabopane Freeway
  • R80 from Eskia Mphahlele Drive to Soshanguve
  • Wallmansthal on-ramp
  • Ben Schoeman Road from Midrand to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre
  • R566
  • Garsfontein Road
  • De Villebois Mareuil Drive

A slightly tighter version for article use:

Spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria include the R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer interchange, the N4 eastbound between Silverlakes and Donkerhoek, the N4 towards Bronkhorstspruit, the N4 west from Akasia to Brits, the N1 from Midrand to Carousel Plaza, the R80 Mabopane Freeway, Ben Schoeman Road, the R566, Garsfontein Road and De Villebois Mareuil Drive.

ALSO READ: Warning: Spiking hotspots now on main routes

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9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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