Here are the spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria

Reports of suspected road spiking incidents are once again mounting in and around Pretoria, with fresh warnings over the past two weeks involving the N4 eastbound near Donkerhoek and the R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer interchange.

With several motorists reportedly suffering tyre damage, attention has again turned to the major routes around Pretoria that criminals appear to be targeting.

In the latest alert, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee warned of suspected spiking incidents on the R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer in Pretoria, saying multiple vehicles had sustained tyre damage and urging motorists not to stop in the area.

⚠️ SPIKING WARNING



R21 after N1 Flying Saucer, Pretoria.



Suspected spiking incidents with multiple vehicles with damaged tyres.



Proceed driving to a safe place. Never stop, you are just putting your life and your passengers life in danger. Responders on scene. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 21, 2026

This came just days after MISA also warned of another spiking incident on the N4 eastbound between Silverlakes and Donkerhoek, where rocks placed in the road caused several vehicles to suffer flat tyres.

Here’s a clean list without sources:

R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer interchange

N4 eastbound between Silverlakes and Donkerhoek

N4 east towards Bronkhorstspruit

N4 between Solomon Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramps

N4 between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramps

N4 west from Akasia to Brits

N4 towards Rustenburg between the R80 Mabopane Freeway and Brits Plaza tollgate

N1 from Midrand to Carousel Plaza

N1 near Carousel Plaza and the Maubane area

N1 between Sefako Makgatho Drive and the Wallmansthal on-ramp

R80 Mabopane Freeway

R80 from Eskia Mphahlele Drive to Soshanguve

Wallmansthal on-ramp

Ben Schoeman Road from Midrand to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre

R566

Garsfontein Road

De Villebois Mareuil Drive

A slightly tighter version for article use:

Spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria include the R21 just after the N1 Flying Saucer interchange, the N4 eastbound between Silverlakes and Donkerhoek, the N4 towards Bronkhorstspruit, the N4 west from Akasia to Brits, the N1 from Midrand to Carousel Plaza, the R80 Mabopane Freeway, Ben Schoeman Road, the R566, Garsfontein Road and De Villebois Mareuil Drive.

ALSO READ: Warning: Spiking hotspots now on main routes

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