High-visibility operation nets arrests in Pretoria North crackdown

A co-ordinated high-visibility operation by Pretoria North SAPS and its partners has led to multiple arrests, including a suspect found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, as authorities intensify efforts to combat crime in the area.

Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, said the integrated operation was conducted on March 21 and included vehicle checkpoints and stop-and-search activities across the precinct.

He said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance visibility and restore public confidence in policing.

Moloto confirmed that during the operation, police stopped and searched a suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and detained and is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court soon on charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” he said.

In addition to the firearm-related arrest, police also apprehended 11 suspected drunk drivers.

Moloto further confirmed that three undocumented individuals were among those arrested.

Visible Policing Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Theunis Smit, commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the operation.

These included the National Traffic Police, CPF patrollers, private security partners Maximum Security, and SAPS officers.

Smit highlighted the importance of joint operations in addressing crime and ensuring safer communities.

He noted that removing illegal firearms from circulation remains a key priority, as such weapons are often linked to violent crimes.

He further stressed that drunk driving continues to pose a serious threat to road users and that law enforcement will maintain a zero-tolerance approach.

“These operations are critical in ensuring that those who break the law are held accountable, while also preventing potential crimes before they occur,” Smit said.

In a different incident in Pretoria North, the TMPD Cable Theft Unit arrested a suspect for possession of suspected stolen copper cables and bribery on the same day.

According to TMPD, officers acted on a tip-off regarding a vehicle allegedly transporting stolen copper cables. The vehicle was later identified and intercepted along the R101.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered a substantial quantity of copper cables believed to be part of municipal infrastructure, highlighting the ongoing challenge of infrastructure-related crimes in the metro.

During the arrest, the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe officers in an effort to avoid prosecution, but TMPD officials refused the bribe, subsequently adding a charge of bribery to the suspect’s list of offences.

The TMPD commended the officers for their integrity and swift response, noting that cable theft remains a significant concern due to its impact on essential services and infrastructure.

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