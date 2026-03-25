High-speed chase ends in arrests of car theft suspects on R80

Two suspects were arrested following a dramatic high-speed chase along the Mabopane Highway (R80) in the early hours of March 24, by a co-ordinated operation between police and private security partners.

Information was shared on a Sinoville CPF group about suspects attempting to steal from a vehicle at a property in Annlin.

It was quickly circulated among operational units, prompting an immediate response.

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects can be linked to other theft-related cases in the area.

He said several units were involved in the operation, including SAPS Highway Patrol, SAPS Akasia, the K9 Unit, and several private security companies.

Mark Surgeon from ProShield Tactical Unit said the suspected vehicle was soon spotted in the Wonderpark area, where authorities initiated a pursuit.

According to Surgeon, the suspects drove recklessly, attempting to ram pursuing vehicles, including SAPS units, while putting other road users at risk.

The chase came to an end on the R80 when the suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed into nearby bushes. Two men were apprehended at the scene without injury.

Various items were seized, including signal jamming devices, suspected stolen property, and a blue VW Polo believed to have been used in the commission of crimes. The vehicle was also fitted with false registration plates.

Van Dyk said the success of the operation highlighted the importance of collaboration between law enforcement, private security and community structures.

“The rapid sharing of information and co-ordinated response played a critical role in ensuring these suspects were stopped before further crimes could be committed,” he said.

WATCH THE CHASE HERE:

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