What's On in Pretoria

THURSDAY

Big Indoor Easter Market @ Gateway Corner, Centurion, March 26–April 6

Seasonal and limited-edition items. 150+ stalls of a wonderful variety of handmade and homemade products. gm@carnivalmarket.co.za or 012 653 2536.

FRIDAY

Die Boek Tannie Launch @ Die Stasie Padstal

New secondhand bookstore. Browse, discover your next favourite read, and pick up a little something special – we have a small gift waiting for every visitor on opening day (until stocks last). Whether you’re popping in during school drop-off, sneaking away for a lunch break, or making it a Friday outing with the kids, we can’t wait to welcome you. See you there! Starts 10:00 until 16:00. 079 180 4859.

Easter Market @ Ludwigs Roses, March 27 – April 6

Annual Easter indoor exhibition market on the Rose farm. The Rose Shed will be filled with many different stalls displaying a big variety of products for sale. Entrance is FREE. What to expect: rose arrangements displayed in our shed, buy the vase and receive the cut roses for free; tractor train rides through the rose fields (only on weekends); kids play area; drinks and light meals at The Rose Kitchen and parkrun on Saturdays and Rose Run on Sundays. Starts: 08:00 on March 27 until 16:00 on April 6. Enquiries: 012 544 0144.

Pokémon Activation @ Menlyn Park Shopping Centre – Friday to Sunday

Toy Kingdom, in partnership with Solarpop and Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, will host a national Pokémon Trading Card Game activation, celebrating the launch momentum around the new Mega Evolution release. The three-day event combines: Free Learn to Play sessions, Casual community play, a structured junior and senior one-day tournament, and in-store Pokémon merchandising support. The activation supports Pokémon’s global themes of Train On and What’s Your Favourite? encouraging both new and returning players to engage with Pokémon Trading Card Game. Starts 09:00 until 17:00 every day. 012 348 0520.

SATURDAY

Fragment In A Garden @ Brooklyn Square Park, Pretoria

To help SIAG stay alive and sustainable we unfortunately will not allow coolers in, but we will keep our bar prices lekker for your enjoyment. Furry creatures are cute but unfortunately poses a risk with our documentation so we can’t allow the critters in no more. But nonetheless we will be have an incredible time on the 28th of March and can’t wait to jol with you.

Chilli, Tequila & Vetplantfees @ Lavendar Kontreimark, Centurion

IS JY BRAAF GENOEG? Vetplantuitstallers, smullekker kosse, yskoue craftbiere, unieke kunsvlyt & dékor, vars produkte en handgemaakte skatte! Musiek om die heupe los te kry deur Charne Grabie en Gerhard Supra. Hope pret-aktiwiteite vir die kinders. So trek jou poncho aan, sit daai sombrero reg en kom wys vir Pretoria hoe ’n mens ’n warm kuier hou! Tyd: 09:00-15:00. 083 262 1947.

Cullinan Country Legends and Craft Distillers Festival @ Makers Village, Cullinan

Get ready for an unforgettable day of foot-tapping, heartstring-pulling music featuring South Africa’s greatest country legends: Barbara Ray – the golden voice of South African country, Tommy Dell – a true country gentleman with hits that shaped a generation, Clive Bruce – the charismatic performer with classic charm, and Billie Forrest – a beloved voice echoing the spirit of Nashville, South African style. Sip and savour the finest from local craft distillers, offering small-batch, artisanal: Gin, Whiskey, Brandy and Craft Beer. Pet-friendly. Starts 10:00 until 17:00. Danie Booysen 082 926 4326.

Die Eilandbruid se Sluier – Boekbekendstelling @ Coffee Junction, Zambezi Junction

Die bekroonde skrywer Elize Parker stel haar nuutste boek, die eerste in die Orka-reeks bekend. Charonike Nel sal in gesprek tree met Elize Parker. Bespreek jou plek deur 012 548 2356 te skakel of stuur ’n e-pos aan shop@graffitibooks.co.za voor 26 Maart.

Francophonie Festival @ Lycees Jules Verne, Alliance Francaise

Enjoy live concerts by Ziia, Marie Jay, and Anna Poltzoglou, alongside a variety of performances and activities, including traditional and contemporary dance showcases and a vibrant fashion show celebrating style and identity. Visitors will also be able to explore a lively market, featuring stands hosted by francophone embassies. These will offer a taste of their countries through delicious food and drinks, as well as provide information on tourism, culture, and travel opportunities. Get your tickets at pta.alliance.org.za. Stars 11:00 until 17:00. Call 012 343 6563 for more info or WhatsApp 068 008 3516.

The Hazel Food & ACC Market: Highland Gathering Event @ Phobians (PHS Old Boys Club), Lynnwood

Hofmeyr Park comes alive with a full day of Scottish heritage and refined market culture, offering visitors two complementary experiences at one beautiful venue. From mid-morning, the park fills with the stirring sounds of pipe bands from across Gauteng, Highland dancing competitions, Scottish stalls, and a festive, family-friendly celebration of tradition and community. The gathering builds throughout the day and concludes with the powerful Massed Pipes and Drums in true Highland style. Starts 09:00 until 17:00. 012 348 1292.

Pop Up Shop – Second-hand Market, Thrift shop, Garage Sale @ 414 Lea Street, Waterkloof Glen

Second-hand clothing for men, women and children, baby clothes, baby items, maternity wear, school and extramural items and small household items. pop.up@thrive-lyfestyle.com or WhatsApp 076 078 8820.

Pretoria Retro Fair @ Drosdy Hall, 5 Umgazi Street, Menlo Park

Step into a world of nostalgia and memories and celebrate the absolute iconic decades of the 80s and 90s. Curated Retro activations and vendors: Collectors Boxes, Vinyl Records, Comic Books & Posters, CDs, Retro Arcade Games, Good Coffee, Cash Bar, Curated Vendors, Great Music and Cool Pop Culture Gifts. Get your tickets at retrofair.co.za. 079 418 1132.

Teenage Support Group @ Soshanguve Block GG

The event is aimed at helping teenagers set their goals through vision board creation. Emotional support will be provided. Starts 10:00 until 15:00. 073 280 4546 or 079 355 3067.

Wollies Animal Yard Sale Fundraiser @ 83 Codonia Avenue, Waverley

Expect amazing bargains on Household items: clothing, décor, books, toys and hidden treasures at unbeatable prices. Bring your friends, family, and neighbours – the more support, the more lives we can save! Cold drinks and hot dogs for sale. Starts 08:00. Laurette 072 080 7588.

SUNDAY

Silver Lining Festival @ Silver Lakes Farm Hotel

Expect incredible music, amazing food and great people. A stellar line-up of South Africa’s finest artists, including MiCasa, Lady Zamar, DJ Zinhle, Saxby. Starts 12:00. Book: www.silverliningfestival.co.za or 064 852 6512.

MONDAY

School Holiday Classes @ Hammanskraal

For grades 2 until matric. We will be focusing on giving learners the full introduction for the second term. The second term is regarded as one of the most difficult terms as the workload increases for learners. Venues: Temba Branch behind police station, Temba Branch Manyeleti section, Lefatlheng Branch Modimo Olerato Day Care, Stinkwater Branch Newsstand, Stinkwater Branch Near Alfa post office, Eersterust Branch F2 Fetoga street, Mogogelo Branch Union Day Care and Mogogelo Branch Near Boitemogelo Primary. Starts 10:00 until 15:00. 083 762 8167.

TUESDAY

Krav Maga Self Defence @ Pheasant Hill, Gate 2, 39 Sterkfontein Avenue, Doornkloof East

Self-defence classes every Tuesday from 18:00 until 20:00. First lesson is complimentary. WhatsApp 076 538 9187 for information on how to join.

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