Growing sinkhole leaves family living in fear and uncertainty

A family of five in Letswalo Street is pleading with the Tshwane metro to urgently intervene after what is believed to be a massive sinkhole that opened in their yard, threatening the safety of their home and lives.



The sinkhole, which first appeared as a small crack in the ground earlier this year, has rapidly expanded over recent weeks after heavy rains.



Speaking to Rekord, Mahlodi Mankga, a family member, said the main house has become very unsafe as cracks are now emerging everywhere.



Mankga said visible cracks have started forming along the walls of the house, raising fears that the structure may already be compromised.



“All five members of the family sleep in my backroom, and it is the only safe space we have for the time being,” said Mankga.

She said they first reported the issue to the municipality when they noticed cracks, before the yard caved in.



“At first, we thought it could be a water pipe. We contacted the Tshwane metro, and a team that deals with water came to check what could be going on,” stated Mankga.



She said the water team informed them that they do not have a water pipe in the specific area where the cracks were emerging.



Mankga mentioned that the team escalated the matter to the metro’s geologists, and they came to inspect the place.



“Our yard collapsed on March 5. The metro geologists returned after a few days, inspected the place, and alerted us that this might indeed be a massive sinkhole, and unfortunately, we have to relocate. They told us that they will be back in April,” added Mankga.

She said that they cannot afford to start over, but every minute they spend in their yard poses safety risks.



“This is our only home. We have nowhere else to go. In the meantime, we are asking for help from anyone who can assist with a truck to move our furniture to my aunt’s place,” she stated.



Neighbours have also expressed concern, worrying that the sinkhole could expand if not addressed quickly.



Maepa Sello mentioned that he has not been able to move his car since the yard collapsed because the surroundings close to his yard look too fragile. He said he fears that his car might fall into the sinkhole, and as a self-employed welder, this has taken a huge toll on his business.



Ward 51 PR councillor and DA spokesperson on Roads and Transport, Dikeledi Selowa, mentioned that sinkholes are not uncommon in parts of Pretoria, particularly Centurion and Atteridgeville, both areas with underlying dolomitic rock.



Selowa confirmed that, based on the report she received, it is indeed a sinkhole.



“The Department of Housing needs to find alternative accommodation for the family, and the metro needs to disburse funds to stabilise the sinkhole to prevent it from affecting neighbours and causing further damage,” said Selowa.



Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that relevant departments have been notified and will follow due processes to provide necessary support to affected residents.



He also urged residents to contact the metro should they notice early warning signs such as cracks, subsidence or ground movement on their properties.



“Residents should be aware of any ponding water or concentrated water seeping into the ground on their properties and take steps to allow the water to flow freely towards the road and into the stormwater system.



“Weep holes must be installed on the boundary walls. If there are wet patches visible, that may indicate a leak in the water pipe. Steps must be taken to find and repair the leak as soon as possible,” he explained.



“Residents must contact the city on its Customer Care line 012 358 9999 and through the ward councillor or call centre,” said Mashigo.

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