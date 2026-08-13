Baby killed in Pretoria East driveway accident

A 15-month-old baby has died after being struck by a vehicle in what appears to have been a tragic accident in a family driveway in Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria East.

The incident happened shortly before 15:00 when the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) received a call about a baby who had been hit by a vehicle.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the driveway of the family’s home, although the exact circumstances surrounding how the child was struck are still under investigation.

The child’s parents immediately rushed the baby to a nearby hospital following the incident.

VEMRU said emergency responders found the child on the back seat of a vehicle after the family had rushed to the hospital.

Despite extensive efforts by several medical practitioners to save the baby’s life, the injuries sustained were fatal.

“Despite the efforts of multiple practitioners, the injuries sustained were fatal and the patient was declared deceased,” VEMRU said.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

VEMRU thanked Emer-G-Med, Emergency Medical Solutions, Netcare 911, Bull Security and Brinant Security for their assistance during the emergency.

EMS Chaplaincy and Trauma Support also provided support to the child’s family following the tragedy.

VEMRU extended its condolences to the baby’s family and loved ones.

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