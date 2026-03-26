No shortage—but how much fuel is left? Reserve concerns shake SA

There may be no fuel shortage in South Africa, but uncertainty over how much is actually in reserve—and how easily it can reach filling stations—is beginning to rattle confidence.

The concerns come as Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe warned that any attempt by fuel stations to withhold supply is illegal and will be prosecuted, even as reports of diesel shortages at some filling stations across the country emerge.

At the same time, AfriForum has filed a formal request for information on the country’s fuel reserves, citing concerns that South Africa may have as little as two to three weeks’ worth of stock—far below global benchmarks.

The organisation warned that South Africa may have as little as two to three weeks’ worth of fuel reserves, far below the global benchmark of 90 days, even as the government insists there is no reason for panic and continues to withhold detailed reserve data.

AfriForum spokesperson Ernst van Zyl said uncertainty around reserve levels has reignited debate over the 2016 “Oilgate” scandal, when more than 10 million barrels of strategic oil reserves were sold under questionable circumstances.

The sales were later declared unlawful and tainted by corruption by the High Court in Cape Town, but the financial damage had already been done, leaving the country’s reserves depleted and rebuilding efforts under strain.

Meanwhile Mantashe made it clear that any deliberate attempt to withhold fuel from the market would not be tolerated.

His warning comes amid growing concern over diesel availability in parts of the country, despite repeated assurances from government and industry that South Africa is not facing a national fuel shortage.

Mantashe said there is currently no overall shortage of fuel in South Africa, nor is one expected.

However, reports from across the country suggest that many filling stations and wholesalers are already struggling to source diesel.

The following poster was seen at a fuel station in Lynnwood road in Pretoria East:

Some claim they are unable to obtain supplies from the major oil companies that import fuel into the country.

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