UPDATE: SAPS officers granted bail in R360m tender case

The 12 senior police officials implicated in a controversial R360-million tender on Wednesday were granted bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) confirmed the arrest of Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala, along with 13 co-accused, of which 12 are police officers, on charges of corruption, fraud, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

These charges stem from the irregular awarding of a contract to Medicare 24 Tshwane District, an entity in which Matlala is the sole registered director.

NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stated that the case has been postponed to May 13 to allow for further investigations.

“While the state opposed Matlala’s bail, he opted not to apply for bail at this stage. His case was postponed to April 7, to allow him time to consult his attorney.”

The remaining accused were granted bail ranging between R40 000 and R80 000, with strict conditions attached.

According to Kganyago, the case involves allegations of serious irregularities in the tender process, including collusion between certain members of the SAPS Bid Evaluation Committee and Matlala.

Treasury regulations were allegedly violated, with evidence expected to show that SAPS officials favoured Matlala and his company during the adjudication process.

Despite lacking the necessary facilities, equipment or staff to fulfil the contract, Medicare 24 was awarded the tender.

Kganyago explained that Matlala’s bid, valued at around R228-million, was ultimately selected due to the alleged collusion.

He further revealed that Matlala received payments exceeding R50-million before the contract was later cancelled by SAPS.

“Some of the accused also benefitted financially from this contract through money received from Matlala to which they were not entitled,” said Kganyago.

He clarified that there are 14 accused on the court roll, including Matlala.

Among them are 12 SAPS officers, ranging in rank from brigadier to captain.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about corruption in government procurement processes.

“This matter again highlights how tender processes in government, including law enforcement, are compromised by officials who are willing to undermine their institutions for personal gain or to repay favours,” Kganyago said.

He also noted that the case was referred to IDAC in 2024 by a component within SAPS.

“The arrests show that agencies are still able to deal with corruption effectively,” he added.

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