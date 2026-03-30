Old school vibes attract new generation at retro fair

A nostalgic throwback to the 70s, 80s and 90s is gaining unexpected traction among younger generations in Pretoria, as a retro-themed event continues to grow in popularity.

What started as a small, one-man initiative two years ago has now evolved into a vibrant gathering of vendors, music lovers and vintage enthusiasts, with organisers eyeing an even bigger future.

Event organiser Noel Opperman said the latest edition marked a turning point for the concept.

“This is our fifth event, but the first real one. We started two years ago, and it’s been a one-man show. Today was great with a big turnout and wonderful vendors,” he said.

The event featured a variety of authentic retro items, from vinyl records and cassette tapes to themed clothing and memorabilia, all celebrating past decades.

Opperman said the idea was born out of his personal passion for retro culture, particularly music.

“We aim to grow this into a retro fest with bands and dance floors. I love retro music. I started collecting records again and wanted to create something unique, like T-shirts and cassette tapes.”

While the event was initially expected to attract an older audience who lived through those decades, the turnout has revealed a different trend.

“I expected older people to be my audience, but it’s mostly younger people, especially fans of Stranger Things. They enjoy seeing retro items and realise their parents were once cool,” he added.

The influence of pop culture has played a significant role in sparking interest among younger attendees, with vintage aesthetics and analogue items becoming fashionable again.

According to Opperman, authenticity remains a key focus of the event.

“Everything here is from the 70s, 80s and 90s. It’s authentic,” he said.

Attendee Kira Resca said the event offered a refreshing and unique experience.

“I absolutely loved it. It’s so different from the usual markets everything feels nostalgic but also new at the same time.

“I think it’s really cool how it brings generations together. You get to see things your parents grew up with, and it makes you appreciate that era more,” she said.

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