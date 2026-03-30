Unroadworthy vehicles could cost motorists this Easter – RTMC

Motorists in Pretoria are being reminded to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy ahead of the Easter holiday rush.

This follows new figures from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which reveal that Gauteng has the highest number of unroadworthy vehicles in the country.

According to the agency, more than 340 000 unroadworthy vehicles are currently on South African roads, with Gauteng accounting for 176 450 of these.

This is significantly higher than KwaZulu-Natal, which has over 40 878, and the Western Cape, with 40 815.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane warned that motorists across Gauteng face the possibility of incurring heavy fines of up to R4 000 if they fail to conduct regular vehicle checks and maintenance, especially during the busy Easter travel period.

“In terms of the law… the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) prohibits driving an unroadworthy vehicle on a public road,” he explained.

“A fine of up to R4 000 can be issued, and vehicles belonging to offenders may be impounded.”

He added that motorists would also be responsible for paying impoundment and storage costs.

Zwane further emphasised the importance of regular maintenance for commercial and public transport operators.

He noted that both operators and drivers are responsible for ensuring vehicles are in good working condition before undertaking trips on South African roads.

He explained that roadworthy testing for these vehicles is mandated by the NRTA. Buses are required to undergo testing every six months, while taxis and heavy freight trucks must be tested annually.

In addition, Zwane revealed that a significant number of professional driving permits (PrDPs) have expired.

According to RTMC records, there are almost 340 000 expired PrDPs nationally, with Gauteng accounting for almost a third of them.

Zwane cautioned that motorists and operators who fail to comply with these requirements risk penalties and enforcement action, particularly as traffic volumes increase over the Easter period.

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