Local doctor completes gruelling physical challenge for disadvantaged children

A Ninapark-based doctor is using endurance sport as a powerful tool to create opportunities for disadvantaged children through education.

Dr Abraham Mogano recently completed the gruelling Cape Town Extreme Challenge, a multi-disciplinary endurance event.

He was aiming to raise funds and awareness for educational initiatives supporting children from underprivileged backgrounds.

The challenge, which combines swimming, cycling and running, tests both physical endurance and mental resilience. For Mogano, however, the true test went beyond the physical.

“My motivation was not just to push my limits, but to support a meaningful cause. I understand what it means to be given an opportunity, no matter how small,” he said.

Ahead of the main event, Mogano completed an 8km open water swim from Robben Island to Big Bay, an achievement that required navigating cold and unpredictable ocean conditions.

The main challenge, initially set to include another Robben Island swim, a 109km cycle and a 50km run across three of Cape Town’s peaks, had to be adjusted due to adverse weather conditions.

The swim distance was reduced to 2.7km to ensure participant safety.

Despite the changes, the challenge remained physically and mentally demanding.

Mogano completed the swim, followed by the full 109km cycle and a tough trail run reaching Devil’s Peak.

“The fatigue builds up across each stage. At one point, I even got lost during the run, which added pressure. But I had to focus on the next step and remind myself why I started.”

Having grown up in a disadvantaged community, Mogano mentioned he understands firsthand how access to education can transform lives and create opportunities for future generations.

Growing up in Lotlhakane, a rural area near Mafikeng in the North West, the accomplished medical professional and proud alumnus of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University learned early on that opportunity was scarce and had to be pursued with determination.

Raised by his grandmother, his daily routine involved herding sheep in the mornings and evenings, leaving little time for schoolwork.

“My academics had to fit in late at night. It took consistency and commitment to make it through matric.”

Despite achieving a Bachelor’s pass, one of only two learners at his school to do so, his marks were not enough to secure immediate entry into medicine.

Undeterred, he enrolled in a bridging course before pursuing a Bachelor of Dietetics. Years later, at the age of 26, he finally realised his dream of studying medicine.

Today, he serves as a general practitioner at Netcare Moot General Hospital’s emergency department and runs a travel medicine clinic at Intercare Wonderboom.

His journey into endurance sport mirrors the same persistence that shaped his academic path.

“Education can change the course of a person’s life. It is not just about one individual – it impacts families and entire communities.”

Through his participation in the challenge, he contributed to initiatives aimed at supporting children who may not otherwise have access to educational opportunities.

He believes that combining sport with social impact creates a platform to drive meaningful change.

“Endurance challenges are not just about personal achievement. They can be used to raise awareness and mobilise support for important causes.”

Balancing training with his role as a medical professional required discipline and consistency, with training sessions taking place in the early mornings, evenings and over weekends.

“When the goal is bigger than yourself, it becomes easier to stay committed,” he explained.

Mogano also emphasised the importance of adaptability after weather conditions forced changes to the original race format.

He plans to continue using endurance sport to support social causes, with more challenges already on the horizon.

Among his ambitions is a cycling journey through Europe with his son, as well as a goal of cycling from Eswatini before taking on the Comrades Marathon the following day, again to link sport to advocacy and community upliftment.

His message to young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, is that “circumstances do not define one’s future.

“Limitations are often situational, not permanent. With discipline and purpose, it is possible to achieve more than you think.”

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