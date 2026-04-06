Pretoria North police outline crime trends as community seeks solutionsc

Crime patterns, community frustrations and calls for greater public involvement took centre stage at a recent CPF Sector 1 meeting in Pretoria North, where residents and law enforcement engaged in frank discussions about safety challenges affecting the area.

Sector commanders revealed that criminals are increasingly targeting specific times of the day, with peak incidents occurring between late afternoon and evening hours, when residents are either returning home from work or running errands.

Mornings between 08:00 and 12:00 were also identified as vulnerable periods, as suspects monitor homes after children have left for school and adults have departed for work.

“Criminals study movement patterns. They know when homes are empty and when people are distracted,” explained Sector 2 Commander Sergeant Simanga Lukhele.

Midday hours, between 12:00 and 16:00, were described as another high-risk period, while incidents tend to decrease significantly after midnight, particularly between 00:00 and 04:00.

Authorities also highlighted geographical hotspots within Sector 1, with areas such as Pretoria North, Florauna, and Dorandia experiencing higher crime volumes.

Specific streets, including Ben Viljoen, Emily Hobhouse, East, Rachel de Beer, General Beyers, and portions of Burger, were identified as problem areas, particularly for theft out of motor vehicles and opportunistic robberies.

“These areas are busy, especially near shops and student accommodations. Criminals take advantage of distracted pedestrians, particularly those using their phones,” said Lukhele.

Residents also raised concerns about activity around taverns and public spaces, where individuals loiter and allegedly follow unsuspecting victims.

Night-time movements in these areas have been linked to increased incidents of muggings and robberies.

In Sector 2, similar crime patterns were reported, with Theresa Park and Hesteapark emerging as key hotspots.

Beyond crime statistics, the meeting also addressed community-related challenges, including issues around schools and public behaviour.

Residents voiced frustration over taxi drivers allegedly blocking roads near schools during peak hours, causing traffic congestion and restricting access for homeowners.

Lukhele said, “It becomes impossible to leave your yard in the morning. Sometimes they park directly in front of residents’ gates.”

Concerns were also raised about taxi drivers allegedly loitering in nearby parks during the day, where they are accused of monitoring homes and contributing to unsanitary conditions in the area.

Lukhele confirmed that joint operations involving SAPS, CPF and the TMPD have already been conducted to address these issues.

He said plans are underway to increase visibility, conduct vehicle checks and implement co-ordinated school safety operations.

The issue of illegal or unregistered private schools also surfaced, with residents expressing alarm over facilities operating without proper documentation or oversight.

Some of these schools were reportedly discovered only by chance, raising concerns about child safety and regulatory compliance.

CPF Sector 1 Secretary Chantelle Walters acknowledged that community participation remains a challenge, noting that low turnout at meetings reflects a broader issue of public disengagement.

“People have lost faith in structures like the CPF and even the justice system. But the only way to change that is for residents to get involved and help us grow,” said Walters.

She emphasised that increased visibility and consistent community action are key to rebuilding trust and improving safety outcomes.

Police officials also addressed concerns about repeat offenders, explaining that while suspects are frequently arrested, the judicial process ultimately determines whether they remain in custody.

“We enforce the law and make arrests, but decisions around bail and sentencing lie with the courts,” explained Warrant-Officer Deon Solomons.

Solomons also discussed the presence of vagrants in the area and argued that community members unintentionally contribute to the problem by providing food, clothing and money, which attracts more individuals to the area.

“The message being sent is that Pretoria North is a place where you can survive without consequences. That is something we as a community need to rethink,” said Solomons.

Despite these challenges, the local police and CPF representatives highlighted several successes, including a noticeable decrease in certain crimes due to joint operations and increased patrols.

Collaboration with private security companies and community volunteers has also played a role in stabilising some areas.

Residents were encouraged to join CPF structures, either as patrollers or radio users, to strengthen communication and response efforts.

Walters said membership involves a vetting process and access to communication networks that assist in reporting incidents in real time.

She encouraged residents to get the two-way communication radio to ensure a swift response from the CPF.

“If only residents attended these kinds of meetings, then they would know about the radios and the safety tips we share during these meetings.”

Frank Brink of East Street said, “We are tired of living in fear and seeing the same criminals back on the streets.

“But at the same time, we can see that when the community works with the police, there is some progress. We just need more people to get involved,” he said.

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