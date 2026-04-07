Man fighting for his life after being assaulted with a rock in Waverley

A man is fighting for his life after he was brutally assaulted with a rock at the corner of Collins Avenue and Trumper Street in Waverley on Monday night.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), the attack was reported at around 20:45 on Monday evening.

“We received a report of a severely assaulted individual. PVES first responders, along with Emergency Support Team (EST) responders, were immediately dispatched to the scene. The first units arrived within 2 minutes of receiving the call.”

It furthermore said that upon arrival, responders found the patient with critical head injuries after being assaulted with a rock.

“Immediate life-saving interventions were initiated by first responders, including rapid bleeding control due to the severity of the injuries.

“A call for additional resources was made. A PVES doctor was the first advanced unit to arrive on scene, followed by a critical care unit. Advanced care was provided, including medication administration to control bleeding, antiemetics, continuous monitoring, and correction of blood pressure.”

The man was transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for further definitive care.

PVES said it faced challenges while attending the scene.

“At the time of the incident, no ambulances were available within the City of Tshwane. After an extended delay, a Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) ambulance was secured at approximately 23:00. No private ambulance services were available for patient transport.

“In the interest of patient care, PVES and EST jointly offered to fund the transport of this indigent patient to the hospital; however, no private ambulance resources were available.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all role players involved in this incident.”

Also read: Man killed in fight outside Pretoria Moot shop

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