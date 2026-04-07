Thinking of upgrading your TV? Here is what really makes a difference in picture quality

Upgrading your TV is an increasingly important decision for those seeking an improved home entertainment experience.

Beyond screen size or resolution, there’s a technology that makes a real difference in picture quality. Real Quantum Dot Display. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, an international certification organisation based in Germany and featured in certain Samsung TVs.

Thanks to this innovation, this brand achieves 100% colour volume2, great brightness and durability. Positioning itself as a benchmark in high quality visual technology.

Not all QLEDs are created equal.Real QLED has earned official certification from TÜV Rheinland3 . Confirming compliance with the IEC 62595-1-6 international standard, the benchmark for authentic QD displays.

Realistic and vibrant colours

Real QD technology uses nanocrystals that transform light into accurate colours. Achieving near-realistic reproduction. This results in more vibrant images, sharper details and an immersive experience. For both movies and TV shows. Unlike technologies without the certification. TVs with Real QD maintain their image quality for longer. Guaranteeing long-lasting performance.

1 Source: Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS). 2025. Certification for compliance with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), Cadmium-free quantum dot technology.

2 Measurement accredited by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechnieker (VDE), one of the largest technical-scientific associations in Europe.

3 Source: TÜV Rheinland. Samsung QLED TVs comply with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62595-1-6 standard, which defines the application of quantum dot (QD) light converting unit combined with blue light sources for standard QLED displays.

Cadmium-free1: Responsible innovation

One of the major differentiators is that its Real QD technology is cadmium-free1. Cadmium is a heavy metal commonly used in traditional displays that poses risks to health and the environment. By removing this component, the safety of these products improve. Without sacrificing quality or visual performance.

Greater brightness and contrast for different types of content

Samsung TVs offer superior brightness. Allowing you to enjoy clear images even in brightly lit environments. Furthermore, optimised contrast highlights details in both dark and bright scenes. This allows for a cinematic experience at home, with accurate colours and greater image depth.

For more information about Samsung televisions, visit: https://www.samsung.com/za/tvs/all-tvs/.