Two men shot and injured in Laudium shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in Laudium on Monday evening, with police arresting a suspect at the scene and recovering a firearm.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said police received a complaint of a shooting at Aquamarine Street at around 17:30.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members found two men of Pakistani origin. One victim sustained gunshot wounds to both ankles, while the other suffered a broken right leg and a head injury, with visible bleeding.”

He said both victims were transported to Kalafong Hospital for medical treatment.

“A suspect was identified at the scene and subsequently arrested.”

Van Dyk said a firearm was found in his possession.

“The firearm forms part of the investigation and will be sent for forensic analysis.

“The motive for the incident is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing.”

He added that a case of attempted murder has been opened for further investigation.

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