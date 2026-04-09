Deadline looms for Sinoville CPF radios

Residents and members of the Sinoville CPF Sector 4 are being urged to settle their annual radio retuning fees ahead of the fast-approaching deadline of April 10.

The reminder, issued by the management team, highlights the importance of timely payments to ensure that all communication devices remain operational on the SCPF network.

Radios that are not retuned will no longer function within the network, potentially affecting communication during emergencies and co-ordinated community safety efforts.

The annual retuning process is a critical part of maintaining the efficiency and reliability of the forum’s communication system.

It ensures that all radios are updated, aligned to the correct frequencies, and capable of operating without interference.

According to the CPF, early payment is strongly encouraged as it will help streamline the retuning process on the day, reducing long queues and waiting times for members.

Public Relations Officer Ammi Klingenberg emphasised the importance of compliance. “We are appealing to all members to make their payments before the deadline to avoid unnecessary delays.

“Retuning is not just a routine procedure. It is essential for ensuring that everyone stays connected and informed, especially during emergencies.”

Klingenberg further warned that failure to retune radios will result in them becoming unusable on the SCPF communication network.

“If your radio is not retuned, it will not function on the SCPF network. This could leave members unable to communicate when it matters most,” she said.

In addition to the deadline, the CPF has also clarified specific limitations regarding the retuning process.

Each member is permitted to bring a maximum of two handheld radios and one base radio for retuning.

This measure is aimed at managing the process efficiently and ensuring that all members are accommodated within the allocated time.

Members have also been instructed to use their call sign only as a payment reference when settling their fees.

This is intended to simplify the verification process and ensure that payments are accurately recorded.

Klingenberg said the CPF plays a vital role in community safety by fostering collaboration between residents and law enforcement.

Reliable communication is at the heart of this effort, enabling quick responses to incidents, co-ordinated patrols, and the sharing of critical information.

“The upcoming retuning process is therefore not only a technical requirement but also a key step in maintaining the effectiveness of community policing initiatives in Sinoville.

“We rely heavily on our communication network to keep our community safe. By working together and meeting the deadline, we can ensure that Sector 4 continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.”

Members are encouraged to act promptly to avoid last-minute rushes and ensure uninterrupted access to the Sinoville CPF network.

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