3 fined for public urination during crime operation in Silverton and Villieria

Three people, among the 325 arrested during a successful crime prevention operation, were fined for urinating in public.

The operation was conducted in the Silverton and Villieria policing precincts on April 11.

Captain Johan van Dyk, Tshwane SAPS District communication co-ordinator, said 325 suspects were arrested during this multidisciplinary operation and a vehicle linked to criminal activity was seized.

“The operation was executed under the command of the District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, and involved multiple SAPS units, as well as key stakeholder, including the Department of Home Affairs, the TMPD, and Tracker,” said Van Dyk.

He said that the Villieria and Silverton precincts were identified for intensified law enforcement interventions.

Detectives made 222 arrests for serious offences, including murder, rape, armed robbery, and housebreaking.

A roadblock operation was conducted and officers were “deployed into two operational groups, maintaining high visibility through stop-and-search actions and patrols within the targeted areas,” he added.

Van Dyk said 514 individuals and 233 vehicles were searched.

“Additionally, 67 undocumented immigrants were detained and are currently being processed by the Department of Home Affairs for verification and possible deportation,” he stated.

He mentioned that liquor compliance enforcement remained a priority during the operation.

Van Dyk said 14 licensed premises were inspected, resulting in the closure of three establishments and fines issued to eight others for non-compliance. Liquor was confiscated due to contraventions of the Liquor Act.

“Traffic authorities issued 28 AARTO infringement notices to the value of R16 250 for various traffic violations. Nine motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

Targeted patrols and operations across 30 identified crime hotspots, police arrested six suspects for possession of drugs, including nyaope, mandrax, and khat.

Van Dyk said two individuals were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property after being found with two Ford rims and tyres. They could not provide a reasonable explanation.

“A white Nissan Livina was also seized after being linked to the commission of a crime,” he added.

Van Dyk said five individuals were arrested and fined for drinking in public.

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