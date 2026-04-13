Concerns raised as draft plan omits key infrastructure needs in Ward 82

Ward 82 residents are being urged to attend an upcoming public participation meeting after concerns were raised that the Tshwane metro’s draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP) does not reflect current community needs.

Ward councillor Siobhan Muller said several urgent infrastructure priorities submitted to the IDP office were not included in the draft plan.

These include the repair of the Lynnwood Reservoir wall, which she said is currently compromised, as well as recurring pipe bursts in Waterkloof, Long, and Julius Jeppe streets that result in significant water losses.

“I submitted needs for Ward 82 to the IDP office, which included the repair of the reservoir wall, which is at 60%. There’s a breach, and I added that to the IDP needs, including pipes in Waterkloof, in Long, Julius Jeppe that constantly burst, and we lose a lot of water for the community,” said Muller.

She said the draft IDP instead reflects older priorities dating back to 2022, some of which have already been completed.

“Why would you create a budget for 2026/27 that has old IDP needs in it? Why would you not consider the new IDP needs? It shows that the whole process is very flawed,” she said.

Muller warned that failure by residents to participate in the process could result in a budget being approved that does not address pressing local issues.

She said it is very important that residents and taxpayers give their input at the public participation.

“This is your money being spent. Please make every effort to attend,” she said.

A public participation meeting for Ward 82 residents will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 18:00 at the Scout Hall on the corner of Main Street and Crown Avenue in Waterkloof.

Muller encouraged residents to ensure their concerns are formally recorded during the engagement process.

“Make sure that what you say is recorded because they cannot produce a budget based on old information, and that is what they are trying to do. Let’s be proactive, let’s get out there, let’s make sure we have a good IDP and a good budget,” she said.

The metro has invited residents, stakeholders, businesses and community organisations to participate in the public consultation process on the Draft Reviewed 2026/27 IDP.

Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana said public participation plays a key role in ensuring municipal planning reflects community priorities.

“Your voice matters in shaping the future of our city. We call on every resident to take part in this important process and help us build a Tshwane that reflects the aspirations of all its people,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and submit their inputs to help shape Ward 82’s service delivery priorities for the upcoming financial cycle.

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