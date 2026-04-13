Over 1 000 sign petition against Menlyn event noise

Residents across Pretoria east have launched a petition demanding action against alleged excessive noise from events hosted at Menlyn Centre, saying disturbances affect multiple suburbs and disrupt communities across at least five wards.

The petition, which has already gathered over a thousand signatures, calls for Menlyn Centre to take responsibility for managing noise impacts and for the Tshwane metro to review approvals for future large-scale outdoor events.

According to the petition, residents and councillors argue that a gin event hosted on March 28, followed by another event on March 29, generated noise levels that exceeded acceptable residential limits.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller further alleged that planned repeat events, continue to affect the peace and well-being of surrounding communities.

“This is not a single suburb issue. We received complaints from across Pretoria east, with residents saying the noise travelled far beyond the immediate vicinity of the mall,” Muller said.

She added that residents expect a balance between commercial activity and community well-being.

Muller explained that people understand that events form part of economic activity, but they must not come at the cost of residents’ peace.

“The scale of the sound carried across wards raises serious concerns that must be addressed.”

Ward 83 councilor Andrew Lesch said the petition reflects growing frustration among residents who feel their concerns are not being adequately considered.

“The number of signatures shows the extent of the impact. Residents are asking why such high noise thresholds are permitted near residential areas and whether mitigation measures are sufficient,” Lesch said.

Ward 45 councillor Betsie Basson said she received complaints from residents who reported that the sound was clearly audible inside homes.

“Residents described continuous bass and amplified sound traveling across suburbs. Many families, including elderly residents and those with young children, said the disturbance lasted for hours,” she said.

Ward 46 councillor Pieter van Heerden shared the same concerns, saying the issue is not opposition to events but rather the scale of noise impact.

He said they are not against events or economic activity; however, there must be responsible management.

“If five wards are affected, then the model needs to be reconsidered,” he said.

The councillors also questioned the approved noise limits, stating that while residential areas typically experience acceptable levels between 50 and 55 dBA – higher during the day and lower at night – a 95 dBA limit for events appears excessive in such close proximity to homes.

The petition calls for the metro to review approvals and ensure that future events do not disrupt surrounding communities.

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre general manager Nisha Kemraj said the centre is aware of concerns raised by residents and ward councillors and is committed to working toward solutions.

“As an integral part of the Pretoria east community, we take this feedback seriously. It is important to us that the centre remains a space that is experienced positively by both our visitors and our neighbours,” said Kemraj.

She confirmed that the event was hosted by an external organizer and that all required municipal approvals and noise permits were obtained through the metro.

According to Kemraj, a joint operations centre was also in place to monitor the event in real time.

“This included active noise-level monitoring at the venue and at specific residential points to ensure compliance with the JOC’s mandates,” she said.

Kemraj added that the centre engaged with ward councillors prior to the event and remains committed to ongoing dialogue.

She said these insights are being used to review our event protocols and develop improved frameworks for future activations.

“This includes investigating the implementation of physical perimeters designed to better retain sound within the event footprint.”

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the events hosted on March 28 and 29 were approved in line with regulatory processes.

“A noise level limit of 95 dBA was approved for the events, in accordance with the Gauteng Noise Control Regulations, 1999, which make provision for open-air music festivals and similar gatherings,” said Mashigo.

He said noise monitoring was conducted during the events, with recorded levels ranging between 54 dBA and 73 dBA.

Mashigo added that the metro received complaints from residents, which were escalated through councillor Siobhan Muller.

“These concerns were attended to without delay, and the relevant event safety officials were engaged,” Mashigo said.

He added that corrective measures were implemented, including the cessation of music at 21:30 to mitigate further disturbance.

Mashigo said event organisers are required to appoint qualified acoustic engineers to monitor and implement mitigation measures aimed at minimising noise impact on surrounding communities.

He added that the metro will consider community feedback when assessing future event applications.

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