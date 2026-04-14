Crackdown on illegal signage with enforcement team

The Tshwane metro has launched a new enforcement initiative aimed at removing illegal outdoor advertising and improving the cleanliness and safety of public spaces across the metro.

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, and the MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, introduced the Outdoor Advertising Compliance Ambassadors Team on April 10.

The team will focus on enforcing the city’s Outdoor Advertising By-law by removing illegal posters, banners, placards, and advertising trailers placed on fences, streetlights, traffic signs and other public spaces.

Moya said two additional vehicles, which had been unused for years, have now been allocated to the Built Environment and Enforcement Division to strengthen compliance operations.

“The Outdoor Advertising Compliance Ambassadors will work with metro police to address illegal signage across the metro, removing illegal posters and other advertising signage and, where necessary, impounding non-approved advertising vehicles and trailers,” said Moya.

She added that the city will also generate revenue by fining operators who engage in illegal advertising activities.

“By making use of formerly unused vehicles, we are sweating our assets – and will also be generating more revenue by fining those operators who are engaging in illegal advertising operations,

“Most importantly, we are responding to residents and communities who have raised concerns about the proliferation of illegal advertising for many years,” she said.

According to Moya, illegal signage remains a frequent complaint from residents as it negatively impacts residential, commercial and inner-city areas.

She said unregulated signage can also create safety risks, particularly when signs obstruct visibility or distract motorists.

Mabotsa said illegal posters and signage also contribute to waste management challenges and urban decay.

“The signs and posters present a cleanliness and waste collection challenge, so the recovery of costs and penalties imposed against illegal operators is important to ensure a safe, cleaner and functioning city for all our residents,” said Mabotsa.

She warned property owners who allow illegal signage on their premises that enforcement action will follow.

“Property owners who have erected or allowed someone else to erect signs without permission of the City of Tshwane are warned that these illegal signs will be removed or the owners will be served with a contravention notice. They may also incur non-permitted land use rates, which are three times the normal rate amount,” she said.

Mabotsa added that strengthening by-law enforcement would support inner-city rejuvenation and economic revitalisation.

“Through enhancing by-law enforcement and making the metro cleaner, we will help with inner-city rejuvenation and economic revitalisation, because residents and investors want a clean, well-run metro.”

The metro said advertisers who comply with regulations benefit from a structured system, with outdoor advertising charges outlined in the 2025/26 tariff structure. Estate agents, for example, are required to pay a registration fee of R1 350 per year, allowing them to display signs from noon on Fridays until noon on Mondays.

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