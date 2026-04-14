New MMC sets priorities to stabilise metro’s internal systems and tighten control

Councillor Flora Monama, the newly appointed MMC for Corporate and Shared Services in Tshwane, has emphasised that her immediate priority is to stabilise and strengthen the city’s internal controls.

Monama’s appointment follows a mayoral committee reshuffle on March 27, during which former MMC Kholofelo Morodi was removed amid tender corruption allegations.

Tshwane mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, clarified that the removal was a precautionary measure to protect the credibility of the city’s executive leadership while external processes continue.

Drawing from her tenure as Chairperson of the Section 79 Committee on Utility Services, Monama plans to apply lessons from municipal oversight to her new role.

She said her immediate priority is to get the basics right inside the institution.

“Corporate and Shared Services must function as a strong and reliable backbone for the city, and we will move with urgency to achieve that. I am focusing on tighter internal controls, consistent consequence management, and disciplined administration,” she explained.

Monama said at the same time, rebuilding staff morale is critical.

“We need a workforce that is supported, accountable, and clear about expectations.”

Monama outlined her plans to simplify and tighten internal processes across departments, strengthen HR systems, and improve operational efficiency.

“A key priority is building internal capacity so that we rely less on external service providers and more on capable teams within the city,” she added.

She highlighted her commitment to accountability and transparency.

“Where there is non-compliance or misconduct, there will be consequences. That is not negotiable. At the same time, we will strengthen how to track decisions, improve reporting, and respond to audit findings,” Monama said.

She explained that through oversight, it becomes clear that many service delivery challenges originate from weak internal systems.

“Poor reporting, unclear accountability, and slow responses create larger problems over time. We need strong systems, which we will work on improving, accurate information, and clear responsibility at every level to avoid repeat failures,” she said.

Monama added that improving internal systems will directly benefit residents.

“Delays in recruitment, inefficient processes or weak internal support directly affect residents. When the institution works, service delivery improves.”

She said this role requires close co-ordination across the city departments and officials.

“I will work directly with MMCs and departments to identify administrative bottlenecks and resolve them, whether they relate to staffing, systems, or internal processes. The focus is on aligning internal support with delivery priorities so that departments are enabled to perform effectively,” she explained.

Monama concluded that rebuilding public confidence will come through consistent action, reinforcing accountability and strengthening internal controls.

Moya expressed confidence in Monama’s ability to lead the critical portfolio.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Cllr Flora Monama as the Member of the Mayoral Committee responsible for Corporate and Shared Services,” Moya said.

She said Monama brings more than 30 years of senior public sector experience, including expertise in human resource management, labour relations, compliance oversight, and organisational administration.

Moya emphasised that the Corporate and Shared Services portfolio is central to the functioning of the municipality.

“This role requires strong leadership and efficient systems to ensure effective service delivery. Cllr Monama’s background positions her well to strengthen these systems and ensure that the city’s internal functions effectively support service delivery across all departments,” Moya added.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel