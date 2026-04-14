Puppy rescued from deep sewer by quick-thinking officer

A small puppy is safe and recovering after being rescued from a municipal sewage line by a quick-thinking Tshwane SPCA field officer.

According to the Tshwane SPCA, Field Officer Keorapetse Manaiwa responded swiftly to an urgent call about a dog trapped inside a municipal sewage line.

“After-hours emergencies often come when least expected, but for our dedicated Inspectors and field officers, every call is a chance to save a life.

“Without hesitation, he made his way to the scene, knowing that time was critical.”

It said upon arrival, a heartbreaking sight awaited Manaiwa.

“Deep inside a manhole, approximately three meters down, a small puppy lay curled up in the corner. Surrounded by filth and debris, the little one was frightened, alone, and barely holding on.”

Manaiwa safely descended and gently rescued the puppy from the dark, hazardous space.

“Despite the ordeal, the puppy was found to be in fair condition, with no visible injuries. However, it was heavily infested with ticks and clearly in desperate need of care and comfort.

“Now safe, the puppy has been brought into the care of the Tshwane SPCA, where it is receiving the treatment, warmth, and love it so desperately needs.

“Thank you once again to the community member who reported this incident. Without you, we won’t be able to reach the animals in need.

“Together, we continue to be a voice for the voiceless.”

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