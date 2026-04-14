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Puppy rescued from deep sewer by quick-thinking officer

A frightened puppy was pulled to safety from a three-metre-deep sewage line after a swift response by a SPCA field officer.

1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Puppy rescued from deep sewer by quick-thinking officer
A puppy was rescued from a deep sewer. Photo: Facebook/Tshwane SPCA

A small puppy is safe and recovering after being rescued from a municipal sewage line by a quick-thinking Tshwane SPCA field officer.

According to the Tshwane SPCA, Field Officer Keorapetse Manaiwa responded swiftly to an urgent call about a dog trapped inside a municipal sewage line.

“After-hours emergencies often come when least expected, but for our dedicated Inspectors and field officers, every call is a chance to save a life.
“Without hesitation, he made his way to the scene, knowing that time was critical.”

It said upon arrival, a heartbreaking sight awaited Manaiwa.

“Deep inside a manhole, approximately three meters down, a small puppy lay curled up in the corner. Surrounded by filth and debris, the little one was frightened, alone, and barely holding on.”

Manaiwa safely descended and gently rescued the puppy from the dark, hazardous space.

“Despite the ordeal, the puppy was found to be in fair condition, with no visible injuries. However, it was heavily infested with ticks and clearly in desperate need of care and comfort.

“Now safe, the puppy has been brought into the care of the Tshwane SPCA, where it is receiving the treatment, warmth, and love it so desperately needs.

“Thank you once again to the community member who reported this incident. Without you, we won’t be able to reach the animals in need.

“Together, we continue to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Also read: Young Pretoria man shot by taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

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1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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