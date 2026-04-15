Motorists welcome long-delayed road repairs at key intersection in Lyttelton Manor

A damaged section of road at the corner of Limpopo and Jasper avenues in Lyttelton Manor has finally been repaired by the municipality, after months of delays following a water leak repair carried out at the site earlier this year.

Motorists who frequently travel along the route have welcomed the upgrade, saying it has significantly improved safety and driving conditions after the road was initially left in a hazardous state.

The issue dates back to January, when a water leak was repaired at the intersection, but the road was not properly restored afterwards, leaving it unsafe for an extended period.

Olivia Peterson, who regularly drives along the route, described the challenges she faced while navigating the intersection before the repairs were completed.

She explained that turning at the corner was particularly difficult, especially when vehicles approached from the opposite direction.

Peterson said she often had to veer into the oncoming lane to avoid driving through the damaged section of the road, which she feared could damage her tyres.

“It was very stressful approaching that corner, especially during busy times. If there were cars coming from the opposite direction, I had no choice but to move into the other lane just to avoid the damaged part of the road,” she said.

She added that the situation posed a risk not only to vehicles but also to overall road safety.

Peterson noted that many motorists shared similar concerns, as drivers were forced to make sudden adjustments to avoid the affected area.

“This created unnecessary danger and inconvenience for daily commuters,” she added.

Freedom Front Plus councillor Wesley Jacobs confirmed that the affected area was at the corner of Limpopo and Jasper avenues, near the circle.

According to Jacobs, the issue was first reported to him on January 4, after which he immediately escalated it to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) for urgent intervention.

He stated that the water leak was repaired shortly thereafter, on January 6, and officially recorded as resolved on January 7.

However, Jacobs explained that while the leak itself was fixed promptly, the road remained in a damaged state for some time due to internal processes.

“The site had to be monitored and temporarily closed to ensure there were no further underlying issues. The delays that occurred in fixing the road were because the DWS needed to submit a work order before the Roads and Transport Department could proceed with the resurfacing,” he explained.

He acknowledged that one of the main concerns raised by residents was the danger posed by the damaged road, with some motorists forced to drive on the wrong side of the road to avoid damaging their vehicles.

The road repairs and resurfacing were ultimately completed on March 31, and Jacobs inspected of the site the following day, April 1.

Since the completion of the work, Jacobs said residents have expressed relief and appreciation.

He noted that the positive feedback reflected the community’s satisfaction with the outcome and their gratitude that the matter had finally been resolved.

While acknowledging the delay between the initial pipe repair and the final road restoration, Jacobs admitted that inefficiencies in the process and a lack of urgency at times remain issues.

“These are areas that can be improved moving forward,” he added.

He encouraged residents to continue reporting service delivery issues so that they can be addressed promptly.

Jacobs emphasised his commitment to following up on concerns and holding the relevant departments accountable.

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