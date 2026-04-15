Pensioner couple left with nothing after devastating house fire

A pensioner couple has been left homeless and with nothing to their name after a devastating fire destroyed their home in Pretoria West, forcing them to urgently appeal for help.

Pieter Van Rooyen said he and his wife, Rienkie, were lying in bed on Monday when they felt intense heat coming from somewhere.

“When my wife lifted her head to have a look, she saw high flames. We were in shock and just grabbed what we could from our room.”

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.

Van Rooyen said that while everyone managed to get out safely, some cats did not.

“I dont know how many cats died in the fire, but all the dogs made it out alive.”

He said there were four families living together in this house.

“We are both pensioners and we have lost everything we own in this fire. At this stage, we are in urgent need of clothes and a place to stay.”

Click here if you would like to assist the couple.

Also read: Young Pretoria man shot by taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

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