Refurbishment of Koedoeberg Substation delayed as metro plans phased upgrades

Koedoeberg secondary substation refurbishment is set to be prioritised, with implementation scheduled to commence in the 2026/27 financial year, according to the Tshwane metro.

This follows after Ward 44 councillor Samantha de la Rey raised concerns that the substation was vandalised two years ago and is still not fully refurbished.

De La Rey believes that only once secondary substations receive urgent maintenance and upgrades will the electricity supply stabilise.

She welcomed upgrades at the two major substations, Wapadrand and Mooikloof, but stressed that secondary substations such as Koedoeberg and Faerie Glen must also be prioritised to ensure long-term stability.

“The main concern for power supply to Ward 44 would be the secondary substations like Koedoeberg Substation and Faerie Glen substations. Both of these substations require maintenance,” she said.

She added that although the switchover to the new Wapadrand Substation in January has improved stability, secondary substations still supply most of the power to her ward.

However, she emphasised that the main concern for electricity supply in Ward 44, including Faerie Glen and Olympus, lies with secondary substations.

“This substation is currently carrying the full load of the areas in my ward at half capacity due to vandalism and theft. If this is not addressed, and the necessary refurbishment and upgrades are not completed, we will continue to experience power outages,” De La Rey warned.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the refurbishment of the Koedoeberg secondary substation has been prioritised, with implementation scheduled to commence in the 2026/27 financial year.

Mashigo said the Tshwane metro’s Energy and Electricity Business Unit continuously monitors secondary substations to identify non-conforming substations and potential risks, as well as their impact on the network.

“Based on these assessments, the city plans and implements maintenance and repair interventions aimed at improving the reliability of electricity supply,” he said.

Mashigo said Koedoeberg Substation Stage 1 is fully operational. Previously, multiple medium-voltage feeder cables were damaged; however, these have since been repaired and re-energised, restoring power to affected consumers.

Stage 2 was vandalised before commissioning and is therefore not operational.

“As a result, it has not yet been handed over to the depot for maintenance. The matter has been escalated to the Secondary Planning Section for further action.”

Mashigo said the city has installed new 11kV switchgear at substations such as Wapadrand and Mooikloof to ensure that improvements at primary substations are not undermined by challenges at secondary level.

“These upgrades significantly enhance safety, reliability and operational efficiency. They provide improved protection against short circuits and overloads, enable more accurate monitoring of electrical parameters and contribute to reduced maintenance costs,” he said.

He added that to ensure a reliable and stable electricity supply for residents in areas such as Faerie Glen and Olympus, the city is implementing several measures.

“These include conducting regular maintenance and inspections to identify non-conformances, repairing damaged or faulty medium-voltage feeder cables and equipment to stabilise the network.”

It also entails “installing advanced 11kV switchgear, which isolates only the affected feeder during faults, preventing unnecessary tripping of entire substations or transformers.”

Mashigo further outlined the city’s broader strategy to address infrastructure challenges and prevent recurring outages.

“This includes prioritising repairs and upgrades based on risk and impact, implementing smart grid technologies to improve system monitoring and response, investing in security measures to prevent vandalism and theft, and collaborating with stakeholders to address broader infrastructure needs.

He said additional initiatives include replacing ageing infrastructure, upgrading substations and transmission lines.

“Enhancing network capacity to meet growing demand, and improving emergency response protocols.”

Mashigo said furthermore, the city is working to raise public awareness on electricity conservation, engage communities on infrastructure development, and explore innovative solutions for a more sustainable energy supply.

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