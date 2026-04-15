Region 1 development planning consultations aim to improve service delivery

The metro’s Integrated Development Planning (IDP) consultation process has been kick-started in Mabopane, bringing together residents from five wards in the MAWIGA area as part of efforts to strengthen service delivery and community-driven development.

The MAWIGA area includes Mabopane, Winterveldt and Ga-Rankuwa.

The IDP process serves as a critical platform for residents to actively participate in shaping the metro’s priorities for the upcoming financial year.

Through these engagements, community members can raise concerns, highlight service delivery challenges, and propose practical solutions that respond to their lived realities.

The consultation sessions are designed to ensure that development planning remains inclusive and people-centred.

Residents are encouraged to identify key issues affecting their communities, ranging from infrastructure needs to social services, while also contributing ideas that can improve living conditions across the region.

In Region 1, the metro has scheduled five consultation meetings to maximise participation and ensure that all affected wards are adequately represented.

These meetings form part of a broader municipal strategy to align service delivery initiatives with the actual needs of communities on the ground.

During the first consultation meeting this past Saturday, Mabopane residents appreciated the functional reservoir in Ward 9, but also called for the provision of sanitation toilets in Ward 90.

Other concerns raised include stormwater drains in various wards in the region, the gravelling of roads, and neglected scrapyards.

The MMC for Region 1, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, emphasised the importance of public participation in the planning process, stating that community input remains central to effective governance.

“The IDP consultations are a cornerstone of democratic local government. They give residents a meaningful opportunity to influence how resources are allocated and how development programmes are prioritised in their communities,” said Maluleka.

He added that the metro is committed to building strong partnerships with residents to ensure that development is not only responsive but also sustainable.

“We want communities to take ownership of this process by actively participating and voicing their concerns.

“Through collaboration, we can develop programmes that are truly reflective of the needs of our people and that deliver tangible improvements in their daily lives,” he said.

Maluleka further noted that the success of the IDP process depends largely on the level of community involvement, urging residents to attend the scheduled meetings and make their voices heard.

The IDP is a legally mandated process that guides municipalities in planning, budgeting, and decision-making.

It ensures that limited resources are directed towards priority areas that will have the greatest impact on communities.

For residents of Mabopane and the broader Region 1, these consultations present an important opportunity to influence the direction of development in their area. Issues raised during these engagements will inform the metro’s final IDP, which ultimately shapes service delivery programmes and infrastructure investments.

Community members are therefore encouraged to attend the upcoming meetings, participate actively, and contribute towards building a more responsive and accountable local government.

The remaining consultation meetings for Region 1 are as follows: Saturday, April 18, 10:00 at KT Motubatse Community Hall; Wednesday, April 22, 18:00 at the Akasia Council Chamber; and Saturday, April 25, 10:00 at Soshanguve Block X Community Hall.

The last consultation meeting will happen online via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, April 29 at 18:00.

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