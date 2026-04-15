What's on in Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

Girls Night @ The Local Jol, The View Rooftop Bar, Hazelwood

For women looking for a fun night out with friends, lovers of retro music and dancing or anyone craving a stress-free evening that still delivers a proper jol. All your favourite 80s, 90s and 2000 hits. Start 18:00–21:00. Tickets on Quicket. WhatsApp 061 023 7739.

THURSDAY

Bee Happy Sip & Paint Evening @ 1197 Cunningham Avenue, Waverley

Join us for a relaxed and creative evening where you’ll paint your own Bee-Inspired bag while enjoying a drink and a cake treat. No experience needed. All painting materials included. Drink and cake treat included. Start 17:30. Book via WhatsApp: 069 863 7240.

Buddy Night @ 37 Lynnwood Road, Greek Church Hall

No partner needed – just bring your enthusiasm for social dancing. If it’s your first time attending THIS YEAR, enjoy the class for free! Dress up according to the theme for a chance to win a prize for the best-dressed! Theme: “I have nowhere to wear this to”. The evening includes a fun-filled first hour with exciting moves and a routine, followed by an hour of social dancing and mingling with new friends. Don’t miss out on the fun! Start: 19:00–21:00. 083 4747 901.

Valdo Bubbly Run @ Irene Country Club

A scenic 5km route, stopping at three bubbly stations to sip, savour, and soak up the energy. Whether you’re here to stroll with friends, toast to the moment or just enjoy the lively atmosphere, every step is a chance to make memories that last long after the bubbles fade. Grab your crew and get ready to run, sip, and sparkle. Purchase a ‘Flying Solo’ wristband and collect it at registration, wear it proudly, and meet fellow single runners on the course! Tickets at entrytickets.net. Start 18:00. 012 667 1081.

FRIDAY

Jannie du Toit – Kunstefees in die kleine @ Centurion teater – Vrydag tot Sondag

5 vertonings | 1 naweek | ’n Viering van 55 jaar op die verhoog. Kaartjies deur Quicket. 063 376 4982.

SATURDAY

Desi Raves Blue Guinness World Record Attempt @ Heartfelt Arena

Largest Bhangra Dance (traditional Indian Folk Dance). 5 000 people. Music by DJ Kent. Start 16:00. Tickets on Howler. 073 474 4295.

Free Self-Defence Seminar @ Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Pretoria, 471 Fehrsen Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk

Take the first step toward greater confidence, personal safety, and practical self-defence skills with our beginner-friendly Gracie Jiu-Jitsu seminar. This structured introduction will teach you simple, effective techniques designed to help you stay safe in real-life situations — even against a bigger or stronger opponent. No experience needed. Whether your goal is self-defence, fitness, confidence or personal development, this seminar provides a safe, welcoming environment to start your journey. Ages 13+ welcome. Wear comfortable training clothes and bring a water bottle & small towel. Reserve your spot at graciebrooklyn.co.za/page/free-gracie-jiu-jitsu. Starts at 09:00–11:30. 082 569 9706.

Kom-Eet-Saam @ NGK Riviera/Jakaranda, 125 Blakestraat

Kom geniet ’n heerlike ete en gesellige saamkuier. Hierdie is ’n wonderlike geleentheid om nuwe mense te ontmoet, saam te kuier en ’n warm maaltyd te geniet. Tyd: 12:00–14:00. Bespreek: 071 942 4340.

Saturday Blooms – in Your Hands @ Sungardens Hospice

Everything feels like a ‘must’ lately… and you’re tired. Tired of carrying it all. Tired of pushing through. Tired of not having a moment that is just yours. Saturday Blooms – In Your Hands is not about fixing yourself. It’s about removing pressure… and choosing yourself again. Book here: linenel.co.za/saturday-blooms. 083 388 5265 or info@linenel.co.za. Start 09:00–12:00.

Stang Stampede – World Record Attempt for Charity @ South African Air Force Base Swartkop

The N14 won’t just be another highway… It will be the road to history. Hundreds of Mustangs. One powerful convoy. One world record attempt. All for charity. Live acts: Hunter, Abe, Dylan Doreen, Thys Santos van Vuuren, Lizz Meiring and Jakkals Vibes. A music festival atmosphere and food stalls. Tickets on tixsa.co.za. Start 10:00–17:00. 061 534 0382.

UPYC Cantus Festival @ Musaion Theatre, UP Campus

This concert brings together some of South Africa’s finest school and youth choirs for a celebration of harmony, energy, and musical artistry. Featuring performances by: Die Hoërskool Menlopark, Hoërskool Randburg, Rietondale High School and Highveld Youth Choir. From powerful traditional works to contemporary choral pieces, each choir will showcase their unique sound and passion for music. Whether you’re a choral enthusiast or simply looking for an inspiring night out, Cantus Festival 1 promises to uplift and captivate. Tickets on Quicket. Start 18:30–20:30. 012 420 3747.

SUNDAY

Passievol 2026 @ NG Moreleta Church, De Villabois Maruil Drive

Hykie Berg is die aanbieder en storieverteller van die vertoning – met die tema Jesus die Oorwinnaar! Kunstenaars: Ruan Josh, Retief Burger, Monique Steyn, Heinz Winckler, Juanita du Plessis, Chris Else en Elmé Churr! Tyd: 17:00. Kaartjies by voelgoed.co.za. 016 982 3617.

Sunday Morning Recital: The Reeds & Resonance Duo @ Association of Arts Pretoria

The duo, Morné van Heerden (Clarinet) and Sonja van Zyl (Piano), will like to take you on a captivating journey from Germany to France, England and South Africa. This diverse repertoire, featuring works by Burgmuller, Chausson, Saint-Saëns, Malcolm Arnold and Hendrik Hofmeyr, promises to entertain you with elegant melodies, rich harmonies, jazzy touches and virtuoso flair. Booking is essential (a maximum of 60 people can be accommodated). RSVP before April 17. Send an email to artspta@mweb.co.za or phone/text Nandi on 083 288 5117. Start 11:30.

TUESDAY

Fontasties Gala-aand @ Fairtree Atterbury teater, Lynnwood Bridge

Fontasties, Akademia se jaarlikse kunstefees, is ’n viering van uitnemendheid, kreatiwiteit en talent. Tydens die spoggerige gala-aand word die uitblinkers – die beste van die beste – gekies om hul merkwaardige talente op die Fairtree Atterbury-verhoog te vertoon. Kom ervaar ’n onvergeetlike aand gevul met energie, styl en opwindende vermaak, waar Akademia se studente hul passie en kuns ten toon stel. Kaartjies by seatme.co.za. Tyd: 19:00. 012 942 5951.

COMING SOON

Exquisite Corpse 10.0 @ Now Gallery at Open Window, Centurion – April 23

The annual event is based on the game ‘Exquisite Corpse’ invented by Surrealist artists during the 1920s. It involves the participation of a group of artists, where each artist contributes to a single image. Start 18:00–21:00. 012 648 9200.

Moedersdag Mark @ NGK Waverley-Oos – 25 April

Bring en bederf jou ma/ouma. Unieke stalletjies. Tyd: 08:00–12:00. Bring honde- of katkos om te skenk. 067 269 4447.

Tierlantynkies Kuier en Koopfees @ NGK Moreletapark – 25 April – 1 Mei

Lekker kos, lekker kuier en lekker koop. Kaartjies aanlyn by www.tierlantynkies.co.za of by die deur. 012 997 8000.

Tutti presented by PSO & FAK Jeugsimfonieorkes @ ZK Matthews Hall, Unisa – April 26

A collaboration between the Pretoria Symphony Orchestra and the FAK Jeugsimfonieorkes. Musicians aged 12 to 80 in a programme as diverse as its players. Tickets on tixsa.co.za. Start 15:00–17:00. 082 342 5765.

Pro Patria Museum Militêre Fees 2026 @ Voortrekkermonument Amfiteater – 1 Mei

Vier 60 jaar vanaf die begin van die Grensoorlog. Dag propvol aksie, geskiedenis en familiepret! Biertuin, militêre orkes, infanterie fiksheidstoets, stryk kompetisie, granaatgooi kompetisie, militêre heruitvoering, 150 stalletjies. Kaartjies by www.propatriamuseum.org.za. Tyd: 09:00–15:00. WhatsApp 67 021 5786.

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