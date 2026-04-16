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Elderly Pretoria woman killed in Tshwane bus accident

A 66-year-old Pretoria woman, Ansie van der Walt, has died in a tragic bus-related pedestrian accident in Pretoria North.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
Elderly Pretoria woman killed in Tshwane bus accident
An elderly Pretoria woman was killed in a Tshwane bus accident. Photo: Google Map/ Supplied

An elderly Pretoria woman known to many as a regular on the PTA North 2 bus route has died following a pedestrian accident involving a Tshwane bus.

The woman, Ansie van der Walt, 66, was killed in an accident on Tuesday morning on the corner of Ben Viljoen and Rachel de Beer streets.

According to Monica Visser, who shared a flat with her sister, the fatal accident happened about 100m from their home.

Ansie would have celebrated her 67th birthday today.

“I saw her the night before. We watched television together and chatted before we went to bed,” she said.

Monica said police informed her of the accident on Tuesday morning and took her to the scene.

“They took me down to the scene where I saw a person lying on the ground. When I asked if it was my sister, the police confirmed it. I was beside myself, and I remember crying,” she said.

She added that police later returned her sister’s belongings, but many questions still remain.

“I am not yet sure how the accident happened. We still have many questions.”

Ansie, a familiar face on the route, was remembered by fellow commuters for her warm nature and ever-present smile.

Elderly Pretoria woman killed in Tshwane bus accident

“She was a deeply godly woman who always put God first, then others, and only thereafter herself. I don’t think I ever saw her without a warm and genuine smile. She had such a special way of brightening people’s days, especially through the kind messages and little memes she would share,” said Pippa.

“Rest well, Tannie Ansie. You will be dearly missed by so many of us, and your beautiful spirit will always be remembered.”

Police could not yet provide further information about the accident, and by the time of publication, the City of Tshwane had also not commented.

Monica has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that could assist in determining how the accident occurred. Monica can be contacted on 083 994 7897.

Also read: Young Pretoria man shot by taxi driver in alleged road rage incident083

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2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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