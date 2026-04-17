No cuts on queue trading as Sassa tightens grip on illegal practice

Residents in Pretoria are being urged to report and avoid participating in the illegal practice of buying or selling queue positions at local social grant offices.

Authorities intensified efforts to crack down on what has been described as an exploitative and growing issue.

This call comes after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) publicly condemned the practice, which has been reported in various parts of the country.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi highlighted that the agency views the selling of queue positions as both illegal and deeply exploitative, particularly toward vulnerable groups who rely on social assistance for survival.

CEO Themba Matlou described the situation as a mushrooming scourge that is both unacceptable and unlawful.

He emphasised that the practice disproportionately affects the elderly and people living with disabilities.

“It is extremely disheartening that vulnerable individuals are being targeted in this manner,” he said.

Matlou made it clear that the agency would take decisive action against those involved in such activities.

He also warned that Sass would act against any of its officials found to have enabled these illegal practices.

“We take serious exception to these acts as an agency, especially since they happen right at the doorsteps of our offices. This creates the impression that we are complicit in, or encourage, the exploitation of our people. We condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms, and we cannot allow them to continue,” he said.

Matlou further noted that this practice undermines the dignity of beneficiaries and erodes the integrity of the agency’s services.

The CEO confirmed that Sassa is strengthening its security systems and working closely with law enforcement agencies to restore order and ensure that those responsible for these illegal activities are held accountable.

He acknowledged that some of the challenges stem from internal and systemic issues affecting service delivery at certain offices.

However, he assured the public that Sassa is actively addressing these issues as part of its broader goal to enhance the customer experience.

“We are not oblivious to our own challenges. This is precisely why we are taking action and encouraging our staff to accelerate the implementation of intervention measures,” Matlou explained.

Matlou added that the agency is intensifying efforts to improve queue management systems to ensure fair and orderly access to services.

He emphasised that these interventions are aimed at ensuring beneficiaries are treated with dignity and can access services without exploitation.

“We are working tirelessly to enhance our queue management systems to ensure fair and orderly access. This includes reinforcing priority service channels for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups,” he said.

The CEO also encouraged beneficiaries to take advantage of Sssa’s new self-service online options, including the eLife Certification system, which allows clients to verify their details without needing to visit local offices.

He explained that these digital tools would help reduce long queues, lower transport costs, and shorten waiting times for beneficiaries.

“As Sassa marks its 20th year of providing social assistance to the needy, our commitment to delivering improved, dignified, and efficient services to our clients will remain unwavering,” added Matlou.

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