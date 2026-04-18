Doctor by day, musician by night

In an age where careers are often defined by a single trajectory, Pretoria easts Dr Pierre Nel, known on stage as NELVEN, is rewriting that script.

A medical doctor treating cancer patients, a model, and a singer-songwriter, Nel embodies a rare fusion of science and creativity.

His journey reflects not only discipline and ambition, but also a deeply rooted sense of purpose shaped by faith, family, and a desire to tell meaningful stories through music.

Growing up in White River after being born in Tzaneen, Nel attended Uplands College, where his early inclinations toward both academics and creativity began to take shape.

Like many high-achieving students, he excelled academically, later becoming a dux learner and pursuing medical studies at the University of Pretoria.

Yet, even as he followed a structured academic path, music remained a constant presence in his life.

My mind is logical, he reflects on his early ambitions, explaining how he once considered specialising in paediatrics or psychiatry. I knew I did not want cardiology.

Medicine, however, was never just a career choice. It became something more profound when he discovered oncology.

Oncology is the perfect place for my approach to life as a meaningful journey, and I am grateful that I can be there to serve, he says.

This sense of calling is central to Nel’s identity.

His work with cancer patients has shaped not only his worldview but also his artistry.

Cancer patients need a special kind of compassion because sometimes they only have bad days and I understand that, he explains.

The emotional weight of his profession feeds directly into his music, giving it depth and authenticity.

Despite the intensity of his medical career, Nel never abandoned his creative side.

A creative person does not want to be in an office, not trapped behind a desk, he says.

That dynamic has defined much of his journey. Encouraged by his parents, especially his mother, he was allowed to explore music from a young age.

I grew up in a creative, loving home with strong support, he recalls.

At the age of 13, he received his first guitar and began taking lessons alongside his brother.

At first I could only play two chords, he admits, laughing.

But those simple beginnings quickly evolved into songwriting. My dream was to perform my own music, and to do that, I had to be able to sing.

His first taste of performance came unexpectedly during his school years. After recording a song for a musical audition, he assumed he would land a minor role. I thought I would be a tree or something, he jokes.

Instead, he was cast in a leading role in a school production of Back to the Eighties.

I see the hand of the Lord in my career. I have a lot of peace about where I am going in my life. I know where my strength comes from.

Faith continues to guide him, both personally and professionally. It informs not only his approach to medicine but also the themes in his music.

Nel describes himself as introspective, with a strong desire to uplift others.

I want to tell stories with my songs, he says.

His performances often include spoken reflections, touching on resilience and perspective.

One of his recurring themes is gratitude.

Appreciation makes up a big part of positivity. We all have our highs and lows, but the truth is that bad days and difficult times build character, he explains.

This philosophy is evident in tracks like The Good, The Bad, and The Beautiful, which explores the full spectrum of human experience.

As he has matured, so too has his music. While he admits that your first songs always remain your first love, even if you might not want to listen to them that much anymore, his newer releases reflect a more refined and introspective sound.

Songs such as Melody, Lovers, Kop bo water, Mis jou, and When I Rock showcase his versatility, blending pop, rock, and dance influences.

His time in international music hubs like Nashville has also played a role in shaping his artistic direction.

Exposure to global music culture has inspired him to push boundaries and refine his craft. Yet, he remains firmly grounded in his South African identity and experiences.

Balancing medicine and music is no easy feat, but Nel approaches it with determination.

His daily life is a careful balancing act, moving between hospital wards and rehearsal spaces, between patients and performances.

Beyond his professional commitments, Nel also values personal growth and well-being.

He acknowledges that maintaining physical health has been a challenge at times.

I was always quite skinny, he admits, noting that posture and fitness have become priorities in recent years.

A recent ski trip in the French Alps offered a rare moment of escape from his demanding schedule.

Today, he continues to develop his artistry under the guidance of vocal coach Jolanda Becker in Centurion.

His dedication to improvement is evident, as is his passion for connecting with audiences. For Nel, music is not just entertainment: it is a means of fostering understanding.

Every song has meaning for me because you can create greater understanding through it. It also means more when the artist gives something of himself during a performance, especially when he identifies with what he is singing about.

– NELVEN will be the star of a fundraiser for the South African Animal Cancer Association at the Centurion Theatre on May 23 at 18:00. Tickets at: https://qkt.io/NELVENct26SAACA

– Listen to NELVEN on:

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