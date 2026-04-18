Hack away at invaders: Groenkloof clean-up needs you

A community hacking group is calling on residents to volunteer in monthly clean-up sessions aimed at removing invasive alien plants and protecting natural spaces from the Eugene Marais Park in Groenkloof.

The initiative, led by the Groenkloof Residents’ Association, follows the retirement of a long-standing volunteer who previously trained community members and co-ordinated the removal of invasive vegetation in a local park.

With the project now continuing under new leadership, residents are being encouraged to step forward to ensure the work continues.

According to Francois Geringer, the aim is to build a group of volunteers who can help maintain the park and protect indigenous plant species from invasive growth.

“We want to continue the good work that has already been done in rehabilitating the park. With the previous co-ordinator retired, we are calling on residents to join us so that we can keep removing invasive plants and ensure the area remains healthy and accessible,” he said.

The community hacking sessions will take place twice a month to accommodate different schedules.

Geringer said the first session will be held on the first Friday of every month, which is ideal for retirees and those with flexible time, while a second session will take place on the second Sunday of every month for working residents.

“Each session is expected to run for approximately three hours in the early morning, and volunteers will be able to work at their own pace,” he said.

He said all ages are welcome to participate, and equipment and guidance will be provided during the clean-up efforts.

Residents are encouraged to bring old clothes, sun protection and water.

The initiative focuses on removing invasive alien plants that threaten indigenous grassland species and biodiversity within the park.

“Continued maintenance is required to prevent regrowth and ensure that local fauna and flora have space to thrive,” he said.

He said community involvement is crucial to the success of the project.

“These kinds of conservation efforts rely on residents who care about their environment. Even if you can only join once in a while, every bit of help contributes to protecting our local biodiversity,” he said.

Beyond environmental benefits, the initiative also offers residents an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, meet like-minded people and contribute to a meaningful community effort.

Geringer added that no prior experience is required, making it accessible to anyone interested in helping.

Residents who would like to take part in the community hacking group can contact the organisers through WhatsApp on 082 854 7202 to receive details about upcoming sessions and meeting points.

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