Awareness drive highlights children’s rights and well-being

As part of Child Protection Week 2026, Pretoria North SAPS has intensified its efforts to promote child safety and well-being by engaging with young learners and parents at St Mary’s Church in Pretoria North.

The awareness visit, led by Social Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, formed part of the national Child Protection Week campaign observed from May 29 to June 5.

The campaign aims to educate communities about the rights of children and the collective responsibility to protect them from harm.

Moloto highlighted the importance of creating safe environments where children feel protected, respected, and empowered to speak out against abuse, bullying, and neglect.

The session focused on educating children about their rights while also encouraging parents and guardians to play an active role in safeguarding their well-being.

Various challenges affecting children in communities, including physical and emotional abuse, bullying, neglect, and exposure to harmful substances, were discussed.

Moloto stressed the importance of open communication between children and trusted adults, encouraging young people to report any form of abuse or behaviour that makes them feel unsafe.

“Children must know that they have rights and that there are people who are willing to help them when they feel threatened or unsafe.

“We encourage them to speak out and report any form of abuse, bullying or neglect. Remaining silent often allows these harmful behaviours to continue,” said Moloto.

The awareness campaign also addressed the growing concern around risky behaviour among young people, including vaping, underage drinking, and the use of illegal substances.

Parents were encouraged to remain vigilant and actively monitor their children’s activities and social circles.

According to Moloto, protecting children requires a united effort from families, schools, faith-based organisations, law enforcement agencies, and the broader community.

“Child protection is not only the responsibility of the police. It requires communities to work together to create safe spaces where children can grow, learn, and develop without fear. Parents, teachers, religious leaders, and community members all have an important role to play in protecting our children,” he said.

The partnership between Pretoria North SAPS and local faith-based organisations forms part of an ongoing strategy to strengthen community involvement in crime prevention and social awareness programmes.

By engaging directly with churches and community groups, the local station hopes to reach more families with important safety messages and resources.

Parents attending the session welcomed the initiative, saying it provided valuable information and opened important conversations about child safety and protection.

Child Protection Week serves as an annual reminder of the need to prioritise the safety and well-being of children and to ensure that their rights are protected at all times.

Pretoria North SAPS has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with community stakeholders, schools, parents, and faith-based organisations to combat abuse, bullying, and neglect, while promoting safer environments where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.

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