What's on Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

Jeugdaggesprek @ Die Suid-Afrikaanse Akademie vir Wetenskap en Kuns Ziervogelstraat 574, Arcadia

Die Afrikaanse Taalraad bied aan ’n jeuggesprek ter viering van Jeugdag. Kom luister, deel en gesels saam oor die rol van jongmense in die toekoms van Afrikaans – en hoe taal, identiteit en geleenthede mekaar raak. TEMA: Afrikaans as Springplank? Hierdie jeuggesprek ondersoek die rol van Afrikaans in ’n meertalige wêreld. Baie jong mense hoor vandag dat Engels die taal van sukses is. In ’n wêreld waar universiteite, werksgeleenthede en sosiale media oorwegend in Engels funksioneer, ontstaan die vraag: Is Afrikaans nog relevant vir my toekoms? Tyd: 16:30. Registreer: https://forms.gle/tn52jFgCdByeyz957

THURSDAY

Move it – A Cliff Richard & The Shadows Celebration @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre

Louis Drummond van Rensburg is veral bekend vir sy verbintenis as lid en musiekregisseur van die Alabama Studentegeselskap, tromspeler en musiekverwerker van Noot vir Noot, stigterslid van die Musiekfabriek, klavierspeler en musiekverwerker van die orkes It Takes Four. Drummond tree op saam met gewilde sanger en aanbieder GP van Rheede van Oudtshoorn, kitaarspeler Dirk Schwenke, It Takes Four en agtergrondsangers. Tyd: 19:00. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

FRIDAY

Donkey Derby 2026 @ Hoërskool Centurion

Aand vol pret, perdekrag en lekker lag. Ses wedrenne. Tyd: 17:30 vir 18:00. Fondsinsameling vir sportraad en buite-afrigters. Navrae: 012 664 5803.

Japanese Festival @ Central Square Menlyn Maine – June 5–7

Weekend filled with colour, culture and captivating traditions. Ikebana (flower arranging), bonsai, martial arts demos, samurai armour, uchikake (bridal gowns) plus authentic flavours and music. Starts 10:00–16:00.

Karoo & Kerslig @ Karoo Café Nursery, Lynnwoodweg 141

Kom geniet ’n smaakvolle tweegangmaaltyd en wynproe met ses wyne van Mont Rochelle en ’n onvergeetlike atmosfeer, alles ten bate van Helpende Hand. Kaartjies beskikbaar by Quicket. Tyd: 17:30–21:00. Navrae: 076 391 1562.

Sing for Smiles @ St Alban’s Cathedral, 237 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria Central

Choirs performing: Magaliesberg Kinderkoor, Kgosi Mampuru II Unitas DCS choir, CR Swart High and Oos Moot High. Tickets via Webtickets. Starts: 19:00. Raising awareness about children’s dental challenges, especially Childhood Dental Cavities — a preventable condition affecting over 530 million children worldwide. This year, the goal is to provide 5 000 free dental screenings, oral health education and 50 life-changing surgeries for children in need. Enquiries: 071 218 7332.

SATURDAY

Eco Walk @ Rietvlei Reserve

Departing from Reception/Coffee Walk. Bookings: https://forms.gle/V3NiC5Ei8jqt9fNa9. Starts 08:00–11:00.

Keto & Banting Market @ Irene Village Mall, Nellmapius Drive & Van Ryneveld Avenue

Sugar-free, low-carb, gluten-free, and whole-food goodness, decadent guilt-free desserts. Starts 09:00–15:00. Enquiries: Karin 079 527 4902.

Mampoerfees @ Willem Prinsloo Landbou Museum

Mampoerkampienskap. Uitstalling van veteraanmotors, trekkers, enjins, ossewaens, plaasimplemente en selfs nuwe trekkers. Ossewa- en trekkerritte. Staccatos tree op. Perde- en hondevertonings. Kaartjieverkope: open Maart. Navrae: 012 326 6770 of WhatsApp 071 309 4173.

Bring jou hond op ’n leiband en vorm saam ’n reusekankerstrik om bewustheid te skep vir honde met kanker. Registreer: Stuur jou & jou hond se naam na Munnik 083 268 8701.

Mnr Boepens kompetisie @ Rock@88 Lynnwood, Glen Gables Centre

SAB-geskenkpak te wen. Die Grootste boepens wen. Vol dag van gees, musiek (Dries Bos), koue drankies en lekker kos. Vloeimark 10:00. Navrae: 078 245 9526.

Moeggesukkel Markdag @ 450 Myburghstraat, Capital Park, by Malhuis restaurant

Kom ondersteun en bring enige nie-bederfbare kos, klere, komberse, ens. Lekker kos en baie stalletjies. Tyd: 12:00–17:00. Navrae: 068 948 3959.

Pantoffel & Pajama Aand Girls Night @ Rockfields Village Centurion

Kom soos jy is – met jou kussing onder die arm en jou kombers oor die skouer. Ons gaan ’n chick flick kyk. Eet by die huis. Net springmielies en warm sjokolade sal voorsien word. Geen mans! Kaartjies by tixsa.net. Tyd: 18:00–21:00. Navrae: 072 282 2203.

SA Air Force Museum Air Show 2026 @ Swartkop Air Force Base

Theme: The Eagle’s Path. Expect thrilling aerial displays, rich aviation history, and a full day of family-friendly excitement. Tickets at Computicket. Start: 07:00. Enquiries: 012 351 2911.

Yana Potjie Competition @ Toutrekpark, 14th Avenue, Rietfontein

Enter a potjie and stand a chance to win awesome hampers. Food critic Willie Strauss will be the judge. Don’t want to enter? Just come and taste. Potjies served from 12:30 (sold per plate). There will also be live music with Duane Lightfoot, Zella Shy and Jaco Swanepoel. A jumping castle for the little ones. Enter/enquiries: Linda 066 224 1552 or linda@yanal.co.za.

SUNDAY

Bosveld Acoustics @ Die Bosveld Outdoor and Lifestyle Venue, corner Dr Swanepoel & N1, Doornpoort

Bosveld Acoustics brings live music to life in an outdoor setting at @diebosveld once a month on a Sunday. Join us for laid-back performances, local artists, great food, and a community vibe that celebrates music, nature, and connection. Explore the trails before the event. Your ticket includes a free run, hike or MTB pass from 06:30 at Die Bosveld. Line up for 7 June: Anton Botha and Beeskraal. Starts 13:00–16:00. Tickets on iTickets.co.za. Enquiries: 078 457 9177.

Fun Run with a Cause @ Villa Barranco, 198 Long Avenue

Support the incredible work of the HERD Trust and elephant conservation. Choose between a 5km or 10km route, dress completely wild, and enjoy a complimentary glass of premium bubbly before or after the race. Starts 08:30. For bookings and enquiries, please WhatsApp 066 064 5228.

COMING SOON

What’s On @ The Vlei – Rietvlei Reserve – June 13

Father’s Day Game Drive. Meet at reception. Starts: 10:00–13:00. Bookings: https://forms.gle/dPBeTFpiViWkpScM6 or

Meet the Friends of Rietvlei, Honorary Rangers & SanParks Honorary Rangers. Meet at Marais Dam Picnic site. Starts 09:00–14:00.

The Great Pretoria Winter Thrift Market @ Irene Village Mall – June 16

Your winter wardrobe upgrade awaits! Build a wardrobe with soul, not just stuff. Find pieces that make you feel like you. Shop sustainably without sacrificing style. Discover treasures nobody else will have. Treat yourself without the guilt. Bring your bestie with the great eye, your daughter (style lessons that matter), your sister for honest opinions and yourself. Enquiries: 063 237 0373. Starts 08:30–17:00.

Total Ninja Centurion @ Centurion Mall, Heuwel Road – June 16

Exclusive Special on Youth Day: Youth Day Buddy Pass Buy 2 Play Passes, Get 1 Free. Total Ninja is the ultimate Youth Day family adventure, fast-paced obstacles, big laughs, and the kind of energy that gets everyone involved. Bring the whole crew and make it a full-day outing: tackle the course together, then sit down for lunch or dinner on-site while you relive the best moments. Starts: 09:00–20:00. Enquiries: 012 630 0555.

Hazel Food & ACC Father’s Market @ Pretoria High School Old Boys Club Hofmeyr Park, Queens Crescent – June 20

The perfect place to spoil dad, spend quality time together, and experience the vibrant spirit of community. Bring the whole family and celebrate the fathers, grandfathers, mentors, and father figures who make a difference every day. Start 08:00–14:00. Enquiries: 067 415 3365.

Oos Wes, Tuis Bes @ Moreleta Ouditorium – 20 Junie

Met ’n indrukwekkende line-up van kunstenaars: Juan Boucher, Roan Ash, Nicholis Louw, Arno Jordaan, Ray Dylan, Herman Kleinhans, Tasché, Deon Groot, Andriëtte, Jan Rhaap, Pietman Geldenhuys, Zoé, WG Nel, Brandon Miles, Pieter Pruis en Dian Roux. Kaartjies by iTickets. Navrae: 012 997 8000.

Tong in die Quiche @VEK Kerk, Stationstraat 84, Lyttelton Manor – 20 Junie

VLU de Nuit opedag saam met kunstenaar Willie Strauss. Vol kleur en geur met ’n knippie nostalgie en ’n maatbeker vol lag. Bespreek: Nelie 082 354 2502. Tyd: 09:30–12:00.

Crafters Fair Winter Market @ Moreleta Church, De Villabois Maruil Drive – Jun 24 – July 4

Join us for a relaxing day out with family and friends at our Winter Market in Pretoria. We have a selection of amazing exhibitors with high-quality products from all over South Africa. All under one roof. Starts 09:00–17:00 daily, closed on Sundays. Enquiries: Karibugifts@gmail.com or khaya@polka.co.za.

Ladies Pamper Morning @ Lapatia Lynnwood, Tierpoort – June 26

Put on your boots for line dancing. Enjoy drinks, snacks and goodie bags. Scan the QR code on the poster to RSVP and register. Silver Spurs Line Dancing. Enquiries: 076 281 7887. Start 09:00–12:00.

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