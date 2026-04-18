Look: First snow of the season reported here

Snow has officially made its first appearance on the high-lying peaks of the Matroosberg Nature Reserve, signalling the arrival of a powerful cold snap expected to impact large parts of South Africa this weekend.

This comes as the South African Weather Service (SAWS)earlier said the country is currently experiencing a significant shift in weather conditions due to the passage of two consecutive cold fronts making landfall over the western regions.

These systems initially hit the Western Cape and Northern Cape before spreading eastwards, bringing cold, wet and windy conditions along with a sharp drop in daytime temperatures.

Look at these photos:

Photos: Facebook/Matroosberg Reserve

By Saturday, the cold air mass is expected to push further inland, with widespread cool to cold conditions affecting provinces including Gauteng, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are also forecast across the central and eastern parts of the country.

The cold front is expected to intensify by Sunday, with conditions spreading to coastal regions. Rough seas with wave heights of between 4m and 5m are forecast, potentially disrupting coastal and beach activities.

Daytime temperatures in high-lying areas of the western interior could drop to 10°C-12°C, with strong winds creating an even colder wind chill.

Possible impacts include:

Localised flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas

Slippery roads and reduced visibility are affecting travel

Disruptions to outdoor and coastal activities

Increased risk to livestock and crops due to cold stress

SAWS has urged residents to take precautions, including dressing warmly, avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and staying updated with official forecasts.

While snow sightings remain limited to high-altitude areas for now, the dusting over Matroosberg has already sparked excitement among weather watchers and outdoor enthusiasts — a clear sign that winter is beginning to knock on South Africa’s door.

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