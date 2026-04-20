Possible break-in syndicate striking in north raise alarm bells

There is a growing concern over what appears to be a co-ordinated break-in syndicate operating almost every night in certain areas in the north of Pretoria.

According to Mark Surgeon from ProShield Security Drone Unit, crime in the north remains a serious concern despite ongoing efforts by private security companies, community structures, and law enforcement.

“During daylight hours, crime is rather consistent. Vehicle theft is common, as well as the occasional theft out of motor vehicle cases and cellphone snatching. Common muggings are always a factor,” said Surgeon.

While daytime crime remains steady, it is the rise in organised night-time activity that is raising alarm bells.

Surgeon revealed that security teams have identified a disturbing pattern involving repeat offenders targeting specific areas.

“We have noticed an increase in crime targeting a specific area where suspects are infiltrating on foot and committing break-ins.

“The method these suspects are using is consistent, leading us to believe it is the same group operating almost nightly,” he said.

This pattern suggests a level of co-ordination and planning, with suspects exploiting vulnerabilities in residential areas, particularly during the night when visibility and response times may be limited.

The Sinoville precinct continues to be one of the most affected areas.

Surgeon noted that while vehicle theft remains a daytime issue, house robberies are more prevalent after dark.

“The Sinoville precinct remains vulnerable to vehicle theft during the day, and house robberies at night,” he explained.

He added that recent collaborative efforts have yielded positive results.

“A recent major success by the ProShield drone unit, SAPS and the Sinoville CPF has made a big difference,” said Surgeon, highlighting how technology and partnerships are beginning to turn the tide in certain hotspots.

Beyond Sinoville, Surgeon said other areas in the north are grappling with infrastructure-related crime, particularly cable theft, which typically occurs under the cover of darkness and has broader impacts on communities, including power disruptions and service delivery challenges.

Surgeon emphasised that collaboration between stakeholders remains one of the most effective tools in combating crime.

“Collaboration is key, and that is why we work together at every opportunity. Close collaboration leads to success. We have seen it time and time again,” he said.

He said challenges persist, particularly when it comes to co-ordination on active crime scenes.

Surgeon pointed out delays in police response as a major frustration for private security teams.

“Often, despite close coordination with SAPS, receiving assistance on active scenes can be challenging.

“Reaction officers are left waiting on crime scenes with suspects for hours for SAPS to arrive, only to have the suspect released,” he said.

These delays not only impact operational efficiency but can also undermine efforts to ensure that suspects are successfully prosecuted.

On the prevention front, technology continues to play a crucial role as Surgeon stressed the importance of investing in high-quality surveillance systems.

“High-quality CCTV cameras can help prevent crimes before they happen, but also help identify suspects after the fact.

“If crime is vehicle-related, CCTV cameras will often provide the evidence needed to effect an arrest,” he explained.

Residents also remain a critical line of defence as Surgeon urged the community to be proactive in safeguarding their own safety.

“Residents must always be aware of their surroundings when on the street and not flash valuables around.

“Likewise, securing one’s property at night with an alarm system and a security company that responds is a must,” he said.

He warned that complacency often leaves residents vulnerable.

“If residents have no warning system in place, or assistance that can come to their aid, there is no way of helping them until it is too late. Not enough people take their safety seriously until crime happens to them.”

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