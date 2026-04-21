Metro investigates suspected illegal slaughter linked to Laezonia carcass dumping

Residents in Laezonia have raised renewed concerns about ongoing illegal dumping along the gravel road connecting Knoppieslaagte Road with the R511.

Waste and animal carcasses have continued to accumulate in the area despite repeated complaints to the Tshwane metro.

Residents claim this issue has persisted for several years, and little has been done to resolve the problem.

Local resident Elke Haas said the situation has worsened over time, with the dumping of general waste now compounded by the disposal of animal carcasses.

She explained that the problem has been ongoing for years and has been reported to the city repeatedly, yet no lasting solution has been implemented.

“The recurring dumping of waste, and now even animal carcasses, exacerbates the issue and requires prompt action from the relevant services. The stench is unbearable, and the number of flies is staggering. Buses transporting schoolchildren pass this area daily,” said Haas.

She expressed concerns about the health and safety of children, given that the road is frequently used by school transport.

“The overgrown vegetation along the route has made the problem even worse.”

Haas mentioned that she has been reporting the issue of overgrown vegetation since 2023, and it was allegedly escalated to the municipality’s waste management department. However, no action has been taken.

Frustrated by the lack of response, Haas said she and her children decided to clean parts of the area themselves in 2023.

Despite their efforts, the dumping continued, prompting her to report the matter again in August of the following year.

While Haas is unsure exactly when the dumping of animal carcasses began, she said it is not a new concern within the community.

“I first noticed it recently, but I know another resident had complained about it before,” she explained.

She noted multiple recent incidents of carcass dumping, including on April 7, 9, and 16 this year.

“When you drive past the road, the stench is unbelievable. It smells awful, and the flies from the carcasses are a major problem.”

She believes the ongoing lack of intervention is contributing to the persistence of the issue.

“When waste continues to pile up and people see others dumping there, it sends a message that it’s acceptable to dump there as well.”

“As taxpayers, I feel our taxes are not being used properly for municipal services. I want the municipality to acknowledge our complaints and take action,” stated Haas.

Responding to these concerns, the Tshwane metro confirmed that it is aware of the issues in the area.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo stated that the city’s health department is investigating what appears to be illegal meat handling at a premises in Laezonia.

This may be linked to the dumping of animal carcasses along the road.

“The city has previously addressed complaints about alleged illegal meat handling at non-certified premises. The health department is responsible for addressing public health nuisances, while the waste management department handles illegal dumping across the city.”

Investigations are now underway to determine the source of the problem.

“The health department will conduct investigations in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg and the Tshwane Meat Forum,” confirmed Mashigo.

The forum includes representatives from veterinary public health, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the South African Meat Industry Company, and the SAPS Stock Theft Unit.

According to Mashigo, the investigation will focus on identifying the origin of the dumping, including any illegal slaughter activities or violations of food safety legislation.

“The investigation will focus on determining the source of the issue, potential illegal slaughter activities, and any contraventions of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, particularly Regulation R638, which governs general hygiene requirements for food premises and the transport of food,” he added.

Although the city is not currently aware of specific long-term interventions planned to address the issue, Mashigo said the metro remains open to participating in initiatives aimed at resolving it.

He noted that the timeline for resolving the matter will depend on the willingness of those responsible to comply with regulations.

“In cases where compliance is not immediate, the matter may take longer to resolve and could ultimately result in legal proceedings,” he added.

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