More thunderstorms expected in Pretoria today

More rain and thunderstorms are expected in Pretoria this afternoon.

According to the Weather hooligan, Juandre Voster, Pretoria and Gauteng will experience light thunderstorms from midday on Wednesday, and they will become more severe as convection resumes from the North West to Gauteng, peaking from 16:00.

He explained that the moisture band coming from the north is also affecting this and creating a lot of convection over Gauteng, and that a cold front system is pushing in from Cape Town into the interior, with cold air colliding with hot air from the North West.

The SA Weather Services issued a level 4 warning for thunderstorms for Tuesday.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba previously cautioned residents that several areas within Tshwane are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to rivers, streams, low-lying terrain, and stormwater systems.

These high-risk areas include, but are not limited to:

These high-risk areas include, but are not limited to:

• Centurion: Areas along the Hennops River, Irene, Zwartkop, Eldoraigne, and Lyttelton

• Pretoria North and West: Low-lying areas and bridges – Apies River, including Wonderboom South, Hercules, and Rosslyn

• Mamelodi and Nellmapius: Informal settlements and flood-prone zones near natural drainage channels

• Soshanguve and Mabopane: Areas affected by overflowing stormwater

Potential impacts include:

• Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains and flood-prone roads. • Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or fires.

• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

• Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal settlements. Safety tips during severe thunderstorms:

• Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.

Also read: Horrific multi-vehicle accident on Moloto Road leaves one dead, dozens injured

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