Pedestrian accident hotspots identified ahead of long weekends

The Tshwane metro has been marked as one of South Africa’s most dangerous areas for pedestrian fatalities, prompting officials to enhance road safety measures ahead of the upcoming long weekends.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the Tshwane metro is on a list of 10 districts and municipalities with a significant number of pedestrian deaths, cautioning that rising travel and activities might elevate road dangers.

“As the country prepares for hectic travelling over the coming two long weekends, road safety activists and authorities have identified hotspots where pedestrians are likely to be knocked down by vehicles.”

This warning comes as the country braces for increased mobility associated with Freedom Day and Workers’ Day.

Other high-risk areas include Johannesburg, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, and districts like Nkangala, Bojanala, Ehlanzeni, Gert Sibande, and Sekhukhune.

“These areas will receive intensified law enforcement to safeguard the lives of pedestrians who are dying on these roads daily,” said Zwane.

“About 46% of fatal crashes and 44% of fatalities occur in these districts.”

He highlighted that pedestrian safety is a critical issue, with collisions responsible for 43% of road fatalities in South Africa. The risks are expected to grow as traffic and pedestrian activities rise, especially during social events and public gatherings.

Zwane said that “high-risk routes in each district have been identified for targeted law enforcement operations and intensified monitoring to improve the situation”.

Authorities indicate that these operations will be driven by intelligence and will be highly visible, concentrating on peak travel periods and known danger zones.

“Public transport safe stop zones will also be enforced to discourage operators from off-loading passengers on unsafe sections of the roads.”

Motorists are advised to be patient, particularly in residential areas and near informal settlements where pedestrian traffic can be unpredictable. Drivers should also stay vigilant at night when visibility is lower.

Pedestrians are advised to avoid dangerous behaviours, with the RTMC warning against walking on highways, using roads while intoxicated, and encouraging the use of pedestrian bridges where available. Wearing bright clothing at night can enhance visibility and lower the risk of accidents.

With anticipated increases in traffic during the holiday season, authorities hope that a mix of enforcement and public awareness will contribute to reducing road fatalities.

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