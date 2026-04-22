Trio caught red-handed inside business on Koos de la Rey Street

Three suspects have been arrested following an attempted business break-in in the early hours of Tuesday on Koos de la Rey Street in Pretoria North.

According to police, the suspects, aged between 27 and 37, were apprehended after a swift response by security company Proshield in collaboration with the police.

Authorities were alerted to suspicious activity at a business premises.

Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, confirmed that the reaction team acted quickly after receiving the alert.

The suspects were caught red-handed inside the premises.

“It is suspected that the suspects gained entry through the roof before being caught in the act,” said Moloto.

He said police also recovered several items believed to have been used in the attempted break-in.

These included a shovel, pickaxe and several screwdrivers, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspects were immediately arrested on the scene and transported to the Pretoria North Police Station, where they remain in custody.

Moloto said they are facing charges of attempted business breaking.

He said the arrest highlights the importance of collaboration between private security companies and law enforcement in combating crime in the area.

“The quick response from both Proshield and SAPS is believed to have prevented potential losses and damage to the business.”

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities in their areas.

He said community co-operation continues to play a vital role in ensuring that criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

Moloto said the trio is expected to make their first court appearance at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court soon, where they will formally face charges related to the attempted break-in.

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