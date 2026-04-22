What's On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Exquisite Corpse 10.0 @ Now Gallery at Open Window, Centurion

The annual event is based on the game ‘Exquisite Corpse’ invented by Surrealist artists during the 1920s. It involves the participation of a group of artists, where each artist contributes to a single image. Start 18:00–21:00. 012 648 9200.

FRIDAY

Rail Riot @ Railways Café, Centurion

Get ready for a night of floor-shaking rock. Expect grit, soul, and a lot of volume. This isn’t just a gig; it’s a takeover. L.E. Band with Jack Hammer and the incredible Miss Heidi Band. NO U/18s. Tickets at railwayscafe.co.za. Start 19:00. 084 018 5098.

SATURDAY

012 Social: White Affair @ 012 Central, 381 Helen Joseph Street

Young entrepreneurs to get together and unwind while enjoying music by top-notch DJs and eating good food, while chilling with dope people in a great atmosphere. Tickets at Webtickets, Pick n Pay and at the gate. Start 12:00 until midnight. 084 290 2626

Crime Scene Fashion under Investigation @ Thabo Sehume Street

CALL FOR MODELS, DESIGNERS, HAIR & MAKEUP ARTISTS, SPONSORS & PHOTOGRAPHERS: House of Ginosko invites you to be part of an unforgettable runway experience. This high-energy, themed fashion show will fuse mystery, drama, and style in a way the runway has never seen before: where couture is guilty… of stealing the night! 082 577 8507. Start 12:00–18:00.

Moedersdag Mark @ NGK Waverley-Oos

Bring en bederf jou ma/ouma. Unieke stalletjies. Tyd: 08:00–12:00. Bring honde- of katkos om te skenk. 067 269 4447.

Tierlantynkies Kuier en Koopfees @ NGK Moreletapark – 25 April – 1 Mei

Lekker kos, lekker kuier en lekker koop. Kaartjies aanlyn by www.tierlantynkies.co.za of by die deur. 012 997 8000.

Vibe with the tribe @ Old Fire Station, 146 Minnaar Street, Tshwane Arts Hub

Celebrating our heritage with music, art, DJ set and food/drinks. Enquiries: onegoodvibetribe@gmail.com. Tickets: forms.gle/RMy8FyUz69m17GNT6. Start 14:00 until midnight.

Voortrekkermonument Boeremark @ Voortrekkermonument, Eeufeesweg, Groenkloof

Heel eerste Boeremark. Geniet vars plaasprodukte, handgemaakte produkte en heerlike kos – alles plaaslik en met trots gemaak. Bring die hele familie en kom ondersteun ons ongelooflike uitstallers. Tyd: 06:00.

SUNDAY

Bluey & Bingo Meet & Greet @ Woodlands Boulevard, Entrance 4

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity for your kiddos to meet Bluey and Bingo! Queueing starts at 08:00. Start: 10:00–12:00; 12:30–14:30. Estimated queuing times may vary between 45 minutes and 2 hours. It will be best to attend with two parents or adults, to accommodate toilet breaks for the kids or other activities while you wait. Prams are permitted. Visit woodlandboulevard.co.za/event/meet-bluey for more info. 012 997 9460.

Dinho Sphatlho Festival @ Moretele Park

A vibrant celebration of Pretoria’s authentic Sphatlho street-food culture. A family-friendly day of local flavours, live music, art and performances showcasing Pitori lifestyle. Sample offerings from top Sphatlho chefs and emerging restaurateurs while enjoying entertainment for all ages. Start 10:00–22:00. Tickets on Computicket.

Family Braai & Easter Fun @ Nkwe Family Resort

Hosted by ARCOP (Alfa Romeo Club of Pretoria). Join us for an unforgettable day filled with great vibes, family time, and lekker braai. Bring your own food and braai equipment. Start 11:00. 012 811 0500.

The Frost Jol 9th Annual Festival @ Wondermil History Museum, Plot 145 Wallmansdhal Road, Waterval, Pretoria

Live Music: Drommedaris DRUM DUO will get the vibe going. Games, lucky draw prizes, delicious food and drinks. Start 08:00. 072 553 8170.

Tutti presented by PSO & FAK Jeugsimfonieorkes @ ZK Matthews Hall, Unisa

A collaboration between the Pretoria Symphony Orchestra and the FAK Jeugsimfonieorkes. Musicians aged 12 to 80 in a programme as diverse as its players. Tickets on tixsa.co.za. Start 15:00–17:00. 082 342 5765.

MONDAY

Freedom Day Bonus Parkrun @ Valhalla/Botanic Gardens/Voortrekker Monument

Anyone is welcome, no matter their fitness level. Runners and walkers. Start: 08:00.

Pagan Freedom Day 2026 @ Wonderboom Lapa, next to Hoërskool Wonderboom

A magical celebration, with music, food, stalls and community. Feel the Rhythm, Embrace the Spirit. Wishing well: Write down a wish at the ATC stall, and burn it for the Universe to receive your wish. Enquiries: events@atc-africa.org.za.

COMING SOON

Moedersmark @ 150 Joycestraat, Magalieskruin – 30 April tot 9 Mei

Teetuin en 100+ stalletjies. Tyd: 09:00–19:00 (Ma-Vry) en 09:00–15:00 (Sat). 076 991 4122 of 082 809 7535.

Pretoria Boeremark Aandmark @ 665 Moreletastraat, Silverton – 30 April

Kos. Koop. Kuier. Tyd: 15:00–21:00. 079 987 1025.

Big Fat Greek Food & ABBA Music Fest @ Irene Village Mall – May 1

Food Village celebrating Mediterranean Cuisine. Folk dancing & ABBA music. 100+ market stalls. Artisan deli stalls. Start 09:00–17:00. 063 237 0373

Pro Patria Museum Militêre Fees 2026 @ Voortrekkermonument Amfiteater – 1 Mei

Vier 60 jaar vanaf die begin van die Grensoorlog. Dag propvol aksie, geskiedenis en familiepret! Biertuin, militêre orkes, infanterie fiksheidstoets, stryk kompetisie, granaatgooi kompetisie, militêre heruitvoering, 150 stalletjies. Kaartjies by www.propatriamuseum.org.za. Tyd: 09:00–15:00. WhatsApp 67 021 5786.

Pretoria Walking Adventure @ Start at Melrose Place – May 2

Join us on an unforgettable walking experience in Pretoria! We delve into the Hidden History and little- known facts. Historical points to visit: Melrose Place, Church Square, Tudor Chambers and Burgers Park. Safe parking at Melrose Place. Stop at Mug & Beans for refreshments. Starts at 09:00. Bookings: 083 206 2262.

Taiwan Carnival @ Pretoria Chinese School, 849 Halse Street, Wingate Park – May 2

A fun day to experience Taiwanese food, culture and community. Enjoy a variety of Taiwanese food and explore 30+ stalls. Featuring cultural performances, including Nan Hua Performing Arts Group. Start 10:00–16:00. 012 345 2319.

Mother’s Day Market @ Pretoria Botanical Garden – May 9

Make Mother’s Day special with gifts, handmade creations, and something for every loved one, while supporting local talent and sharing happiness through music, wonderful food, and laughter. Shopping, treats and unforgettable moments. Start 09:00–16:00. 079 058 2669.

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