Bereavement services and facilities under scrutiny in metro oversight

The capital city’s burial and cremation facilities are being assessed to improve the efficiency of their services.

Section 79 Chairperson for Agriculture and Environmental Management, Hluphi Gafane, visited several cemeteries and crematoriums recently, accompanied by a multidisciplinary team of municipal officials.

“We are conducting these oversight visits to ensure that our cemeteries and crematoriums are functioning efficiently, comply with environmental regulations and continue to provide dignified services to residents,” said Gafane.

The inspection began at the Rebecca Crematorium, the city’s primary cremation facility, where the delegation evaluated infrastructure functionality, emissions control systems, and occupational health and safety compliance.

Gafane stressed the importance of maintaining high standards at the facility, particularly as demand for cremation services continues to grow.

“The increasing demand for cremation services highlights the need for consistent operational efficiency and strict adherence to environmental standards,” she said.

She added that ensuring dignity for grieving families remains a top priority.

“We must ensure that every family that uses our facilities are treated with respect and that these spaces reflect the dignity of the service being provided,” she said.

The oversight team also visited cemeteries in Region 5, including Rayton, Cullinan and Refilwe cemeteries.

At these sites, the team assessed burial conditions, accessibility, landscaping, security, and record-keeping systems.

Gafane acknowledged that several challenges were identified.

“Our inspection has highlighted maintenance backlogs and infrastructure challenges that require urgent attention, as well as opportunities to improve overall cemetery management,” she explained.

She emphasised that cemeteries must be maintained as respectful spaces for remembrance.

“These are not just municipal sites; they are sacred spaces for families and communities, and they must be maintained accordingly,” Gafane said.

The metro continues to offer a range of burial options to accommodate different cultural and religious needs, including full monumental graves, berm graves and ash graves, with provisions for grave reopening to support efficient land use.

Gafane said cremation services, particularly at the Rebecca Crematorium, play an important role in addressing land constraints while meeting changing societal needs.

“Cremation provides a sustainable alternative to traditional burials, especially as land becomes increasingly limited,” she said.

She reaffirmed the metro’s commitment to improving bereavement services through better infrastructure maintenance, operational efficiency and compliance with municipal and environmental standards.

“This oversight forms part of our broader commitment to strengthening governance, identifying gaps and implementing corrective measures that will improve services for all residents.”

She said the visit’s findings will inform a detailed report to guide future interventions, resource allocation and long-term planning for cemetery and crematorium services across the city.

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