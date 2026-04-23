Food waste dumping raises Mooiplaats health fears

The Tshwane municipality has committed to investigating and taking action against ongoing illegal dumping near a resident’s property in Mooiplaats, a farming area located in Centurion.

This is after a resident voiced concerns about the growing health and environmental risks linked to discarded food waste at a warehouse in the area.

According to the metro, the matter will be escalated for intervention, with multiple departments set to address the complaint and prevent the situation from worsening.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo stated that the city is aware of illegal dumping occurring at various locations in Mooiplaats.

He confirmed that this type of dumping, particularly involving food waste, will be addressed through regulatory processes.

He explained that the issue will be referred to municipal health services for intervention under regulations governing the management of food and food waste at handling premises.

“The Environment and Agriculture Management Department will conduct a site visit to determine the source of the illegal dumping and take appropriate action against possible transgressors. Furthermore, the matter will be escalated to the Municipal Health Services for investigation and resolution,” he said.

Mashigo noted that while the city is aware of illegal dumping in the broader Mooiplaats area, this specific issue had not previously been reported to the municipality.

He added that enforcement of illegal dumping by-laws falls under the TMPD and Municipal Health Services, both of which have the authority to act against offenders.

According to Mashigo, these by-laws regulate the mishandling of foodstuffs at food-handling facilities and outline applicable enforcement methods.

He warned that those found responsible for illegal dumping could face serious consequences.

“Both the TMPD and Municipal Health Services can issue compliance notices, fines, and [begin] prosecutions,” he said.

Mashigo also emphasised that the city regularly monitors illegal dumping hotspots through inspections and undertakes proactive and joint enforcement operations to address them.

Once waste has been cleared, inspectors are appointed to monitor the area to prevent the problem from recurring.

He encouraged residents to continue reporting illegal dumping through official channels.

“Illegal dumping can be reported via the City of Tshwane’s website, Customer Care line at 012 358 9999 or at relevant municipal offices. Residents can also report issues via email to wastemanagement@tshwane.gov.za and tmpdcomplaints@tshwane.gov.za,” he added.

Mashigo further confirmed that the metro will engage with relevant stakeholders as part of its intervention.

Tinus Smit, who lives near the affected site, raised concerns about the persistent dumping of expired bread near his property, describing the situation as a serious health hazard.

Smit explained that large quantities of expired bread are being dumped along the road and outside a warehouse located directly opposite his property, creating unsanitary conditions.

“The accumulation of food waste poses a significant health risk, as it attracts pests and creates unsanitary conditions in the area,” he said.

According to Smit, the dumping is linked to operations at the nearby warehouse, where individuals collecting fresh bread are improperly discarding expired stock.

“The individuals who collect fresh bread from the warehouse are offloading expired stock in crates around the property instead of disposing of it properly. This bread is often left outside for weeks,” he explained.

Smit said the situation has worsened since the warehouse was damaged during a severe storm in March, which left the facility partially unusable.

He explained that strong winds damaged the large sliding door and caused structural damage to the concrete, preventing the warehouse from being used as intended.

“As a result, the workers responsible for loading and distributing the bread have stopped using the warehouse and now operate outside. On a daily basis, expired bread is being dumped around the warehouse property, where it is left to pile up.”

He stressed that the situation requires urgent intervention to prevent further environmental damage and health risks for residents living nearby.

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