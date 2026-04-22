Dozens infected in scabies outbreak at Kanana children’s home

City health authorities are investigating a scabies outbreak at a non-profit organisation (NPO) in Kanana, Hammanskraal, where over 50 children and staff members have been affected.

Engeline Sithole, the founder of the Bless the Less Fortunate NPO, said she first noticed a concerning skin condition on children from the same household in December 2025.

“I took the children to the nearest clinic, and it was misdiagnosed as eczema at the time. The condition became worse, and I realised that the medication the children were on was not helping at all,” she said.

Sithole said it started with a few cases, but it kept getting worse, adding that the condition has since spread and is now affecting staff members as well.

Sithole said she started researching the symptoms with the help of her staff members and matched them with scabies.

According to her, the local clinic said they will need to do blood tests to confirm the outbreak, but she worries that the longer they wait, the more the illness spreads.

She is appealing to the public and the metro for urgent assistance, specifically requesting medical assistance to all affected individuals and donations of sanitary materials to help manage the situation and improve hygiene conditions at the NPO.

Sithole emphasised that she runs the NPO from her own pocket. She said she cannot afford to organise transportation for all the affected individuals to seek medical care, as there is now a large number of people who are affected, as opposed to being only one or two children.

According to Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the matter was reported to the Tshwane District Health Outbreak Response Team on the afternoon of April 20.

“A joint team from the provincial health department and the City of Tshwane is expected to visit the NPO as part of ongoing investigations,” he said.

Mashigo said scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by microscopic mites known as Sarcoptes scabiei, which burrow into the skin and lay eggs.

This leads to intense itching and a rash, with symptoms typically appearing four to six weeks after infestation.

“Common symptoms include severe itching, often worse at night, as well as small bumps and lines on the skin, particularly on the fingers, wrists, arms, legs, and around the waist.

“In infants and young children, the rash may also appear on the palms, soles of the feet, ankles, and scalp. Continuous scratching can result in secondary bacterial infections such as impetigo,” he added.

Impetigo is extremely contagious and it is streptococcal bacteria, which cause big pustular growths. The bacteria spread through open wounds.

Mashigo said the exact cause of the outbreak in Hammanskraal is still under investigation; health officials say scabies generally spreads through close skin-to-skin contact and is more common in crowded environments.

“Sharing items such as clothing, bedding, and towels can also increase the risk of transmission. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people affected,” he stated.

Mashigo confirmed that intervention measures are already underway, with outbreak response teams, health promotion officials, and environmental health practitioners from Tshwane metro and provincial health care visiting the organisation.

He said these teams will conduct case investigations, provide diagnosis and treatment, and refer severe cases where necessary.

Community members who suspect they may have symptoms are urged to visit their nearest public health facility, where diagnosis and treatment are available at no cost.

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