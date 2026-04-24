City workers attacked during Pretoria West crackdown on illegal recycling sites

A recent metro operation in Pretoria West saw the arrest of two men, one linked to an attack on metro workers, and the other for impersonating a metro official.

Newly appointed MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Councillor Flora Monama, said the two-day-long Bad Buildings Committee operation targeted Pretoria West’s industrial area along Rebecca Street, where illegal recycling facilities were operating on municipal-owned property.

“A major illegal electricity connection was identified and disconnected. Officials were met with violent resistance on site, but returned to complete the operation, including excavation of remaining illegal cabling and clearing of waste linked to the unauthorised activities,” Monama said.

Monama said it is alleged that the surrounding community paid about R45 000 for the installation of the illegal connection.

The MMC said the committee will continue to conduct compliance checks, disconnections, and issue notices, among other operations, to restore accountability among property owners in the metro and by-law compliance.

“The theft of electricity and other municipal services is a serious offence. It undermines service delivery, destabilises the city’s revenue base, and places an unfair burden on residents who pay for services. The city will not be intimidated. Enforcement operations will continue, and those found to be stealing services will face the full consequences of the law,” Monama said.

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, reiterated similar sentiments on her social media while videos of the chase of the suspects were circulating. She said the metro will not allow intimidation to prevent them from protecting critical infrastructure.

“The City of Tshwane’s Bad Buildings Committee was conducting an operation in the Pretoria Industrial. We’ve found an illegal community of foreign nationals that operates a recycling facility on hijacked municipal land,” she said.

Moya said their teams have disconnected illegal electricity connections as well as removed an illegal waste collection facility.

“We’ve arrested an individual who was allegedly posing as a City of Tshwane contractor and was connecting electricity illegally in the area.

“A fake City of Tshwane logo was found on their vehicle. We have also impounded the vehicle. Illegal connections endanger lives, damage infrastructure, and undermine service delivery. The city will not be deterred from enforcing the law and protecting critical infrastructure,” Moya said.

Watch here:

The City’s Bad Buildings Committee has returned to Pretoria Industrial for an illegal electricity disconnection operation. We've arrested an individual who was allegedly posing as a City of Tshwane contractor and was connecting electricity illegally in the area. A fake City of a… https://t.co/v3cfZP5vfD pic.twitter.com/9c89b4n0sk — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) April 22, 2026

The Bad Buildings Committee operation in industrial Pretoria West. Photo: Supplied

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